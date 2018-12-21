It's officially finished... do you love it or hate it?

BYRON Bay's controversial new sculpture project is officially finished.

The council posted photos of the artwork on its Facebook page this afternoon, saying: "The Bayshore Drive Roundabout and the Lighthouse Public Art Installation is now complete."

A link to the council's website explains to residents that public art, "by its very nature", is always going to be controversial.

"Public art has the power to express our values, enhance our environment, transform a space or even the way we see the world," the council explains.

A statement from the artist, Corey Thomas, has also been posted on the website.

"The Lighthouse, silhouetted by a flock of migrating birds, is an optical illusion, a beacon for transitory migration, both a journey and a destination," he writes.

"The work intends to provide itself as symbol, a marker initiating a welcome rather than warning, an echo of the talismanic emblem of Byron.

"Comprising six thousand stylised laser-cut, hand beaten outlines of birds in flight, that are interconnected via a myriad of hidden supporting rods, the form and outline of the lighthouse emerges. A beam of light emanates, it comprises of birds creating the inverted illusion in light, perspective and form.

"The hope is that the Lighthouse Project provides both the tangible and intangible, as a beacon and repository of memory, an injection of whimsy, poeticism and playfulness into the everyday."

But not everyone is convinced.

The community is still divided over the artwork, with many taking to the council's Facebook page to express their opinions.

Grant Margetts wrote: "Okay, well now that it is finished here are my thoughts. I loved the concept drawing. Sadly lost in translation. It's too big and not delicate enough for my taste. I'm disappointed that the reality is it's just another 'big thing' like the Prawn down the road."

Shannon Kay: "Looks like razor wire at a prison."

Sharon Scriven: "I love it!"

Taryn McGregor: "There is nothing to be proud of when looking at this mess. Such a shame, I don't find it appealing in any way, just pure disappointment... no disrespect to artist who had grand ideas that perhaps may have been impossible to create in form."

Neroli Jane: "Art is sometimes challenging to the public and this work has certainly achieved that. I'm glad that Byron council has been brave enough to step outside of conventions and create something that makes a statement, after all that's what Byron does best!"

Richard Martin: "Great job Byron Shire Council! Finally saw it yesterday and love it. If the measure of a work of art is the dialogue it excites... it's already a great success."