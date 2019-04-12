It's on: election set for May 18

AFTER the endless speculation since last week's budget, the election date has been set and the candidates for the seat of Page are all ready and willing.

Nationals candidate for Page, Kevin Hogan praised the "wonderful” political system in Australia and said integrity was a key feature of this election.

"I say what I believe and I do what I say, and that is important,” he said.

"If nothing else, even if people do not agree with me I think they would respect I do that.”

Mr Hogan also highlighted jobs and cost of living pressures as being key issues that resonate in the community.

"The state of the economy is important and the unemployment rate is quite low now and that is good for everybody,” he said.

"Infrastructure spend is important as well and people in the Clarence are seeing the amazing amount of infrastructure that is being built in the area.”

Labor candidate for Page, Patrick Deegan said he had been out listening to the community and was ready to get on with the official campaign.

"Labor has a really positive plan where we are going to focus on health care and hospitals ahead of tax loopholes,” he said.

"We are going to make sure that the big end of town are paying their tax so that we can reinvest that back into our local communities, hospitals and schools.”

The issue of connectivity in regional areas was highlighted by Mr Deegan as something which had been raised with him on a number of occasions.

"We want to make sure that if you are five minutes out of town you can still get mobile phone coverage, it is basic stuff like that people have been talking about,” he said.

Independent candidate Fiona Leviny said she was already in campaign mode and it was becoming clear to her just how complicated the issues in regional Australia were.

"I have been involved in the community for a long time now and it has become more solidified in my mind that there aren't adequate policies for rural and regional Australia,” she said.

Key election issues for Greens candidate Daniel Reid were political donations and taking action on climate change.