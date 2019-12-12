Menu
The most important part of any bridge construction is completed – the ribbon cutting.
IT’S OPEN: First cars over the Grafton bridge

TIM JARRETT
12th Dec 2019 12:23 PM
AFTER decades of lobbying, planning and then building, the new Grafton bridge is officially open to traffic.

A small event marked the momentous occasion with Clarence MP attending alongside representatives of Clarence Valley Council, Fulton Hogan, RMS, Clarence Historical Society the Bundjalung and Gumbaynggirr nations.

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis said the $240 million NSW Government funded bridge would be a game changer for locals.

“It cannot be overstated how important this event is to the people of Grafton and the wider Clarence Valley,” he said.

Traffic flows on and off the new Grafton Bridge.
Mr Gulaptis singled out members of the original Grafton Bridge Committee Ron Bell, Des Harvey, Heather Roland, Doug Clark and the late Spiro Notaras for never giving up the fight and keeping the politicians honest.

“After some false starts, it was the Nationals in the NSW Government that kept their promise to build a second crossing, and I know I am not alone in my excitement that it is finally a reality,” he said.

