It’s raining on Santa’s parade in Yamba

THE rain may have been a godsend for our farmers, but it’s put paid to some Christmas cheer in Yamba this weekend.

The Yamba SES has had to cancel their annual tour with Santa Claus on the Clarence River this Saturday due to the conditions in the river.

“Due to operational activity, debris in the Clarence River and severe weather predictions, unfortunately NSW SES Yamba Unit has had to make the difficult decision to cancel this years annual ‘Santa Boat Run’,” the post read on the Yamba SES page.

“This decision was not taken lightly however we have to consider the safety of our communities, visitors, members as well as Santa.”

It’s not the only event to fall afoul of the weather, with the two-day Yamba Family Carnival scheduled for Ford Park cancelled as well.

“We were so looking forward to this weekend, but we have made the hard decision to postpone our Yamba Family Carnival,” Northern Rivers Jumping Castles posted on the event page on Facebook.



“We will be back in Yamba for the Rotary Markets on the 1st of January. Anyone who has pre booked tickets will be automatically refunded.”

It comes as the usual Boxing Day carnival that entertains the crowds through until New Years will also not be here this year due to COVID-19, taking with it the New Year’s Eve’s early fireworks over Ford Park.



The Pacific Hotel also has cancelled its New Year‘s Eve fireworks, with COVID restrictions too harsh to safely put on the event.

