It's round two for a seasoned fighter

SIX MONTHS after he resigned in disgrace from NSW Parliament in 2011, Steve Cansdell's Queensland kayak trip took a turn for the worse.

His resignation after he admitted to signing a false statutory declaration to escape a speeding fine six years earlier, had not only stripped him of his seat, but had opened him up to vicious attacks on his honesty and integrity.

Although he had immediately confessed to police and resigned from parliament overnight, the police failure to investigate the charges kept the attention on him.

"I was 10km off the coast of Hervey Bay in my kayak, in March and it was still going on," he said.

"They were talking about raising it in parliament again and I was just over it.

"My whole rudder system collapsed and it blew up to about a 30-knot wind and I was stuck on a mud flat about 500m from Fraser Island. It was all mud and mangroves so I couldn't go there.

"I made a phone call to some friends to say it was low tide and I had some time."

The friends said they were at Gympie, but would get their boat and come and get him by 6.30pm.

"Seven o'clock come. The tide's coming in. It's getting dark...

