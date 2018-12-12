'It's so much fun': Grand Tour star visits to test Supercar

SHE races the fastest cars at circuits around the globe and stars in Amazon's The Grand Tour; but Australia's humble, tin-top Supercar has taken Abbie Eaton's breath away.

The 26-year old was strapped into Matt Stone Racing's Ford Falcon yesterday to cut a few laps around Queensland Raceway.

The cabin of Australia's hot and raw Supercar on a bumpy Ipswich track seemed a world away from the European racing of Maseratis and Ferraris Eaton is used to.

Despite the challenge, the young racer was all smiles.

"The Supercar for me, it's just fun, so much fun," she said.

"I've driven a GT car and it's got all the grip, it's got the aerodynamics but this thing is just brute power.

"In terms of fun factor this is probably going to be number one.

"You can slide it around and it doesn't bite you and you can play with the car which is a really nice thing."

She is best known as the test driver season two of The Grand Tour; a motoring series hosted by Top Gear alumni Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.

While she stars on the global stage, Eaton has her eyes set on a full-time drive in the Super2 category; the proving ground for future Supercars drivers.

Eaton said Australia's Supercars were "another world" and the Bathurst 1000 its jewel.

"You ask any driver in the UK, any driver - all my friends back at home - they're all extremely jealous of me being out here," she said.

"The fans are so into it and so passionate."

Grand Tour test driver Abbie Eaton visits Queensland Raceway to test a Supercar with Matt Stone Racing. Cordell Richardson

Eaton is no stranger to Australian muscle cars.

Her dad imported a VH Commodore racecar to the UK and restored it to the 1983 Bathurst livery.

"I was intrigued as to what Supercars can offer ever since I was a little girl," she said.

Eaton was due to fly home today but cancelled her flight to attend meetings and network in the Supercars world.

"The first thing I needed to do was get out here meet the team... just come out and show this is something I want to do and I'm committed to," she said.

The young racer seemed to become an overnight sensation thanks to her appearance on The Grand Tour.

"The last couple of years has been a bit crazy," she admits.