Calls for a new state of the art high school

WITH NO space left to grow in its current location, it's time for a new high school in the Lower Clarence according to a newly formed group.

The New High School For Lower Clarence collective are asking the community to get behind lobbying government about the urgent need for a new purpose-built, state of the art facility at a new location, equipped with the latest teaching resources and facilities.

Reader poll Should a new high school be built in the Lower Clarence? Yes. Maclean High will not be able to cope with the Lower Clarence's growing population.

Yes. Students and teachers have had to put up with filth from the bats for long enough.

Yes. Whose idea was it to put the school beside a cemetery?

Yes. Keep Maclean High but build a new school for Yamba.

No. It's fine the way it is.

No. A firmer stance needs to be taken to remove the bats.

No. Just revamp the current school into a state of the art facility. View Results Vote

The Clarence Valley is expanding, with a new highway and jail on the way, and there is a growing feeling in the community that now is the time to act before it's too late, according to the collective's co-founder Karen von Ahlefeldt.

"There is a pressing need for a high school that will equip our children for a life in the 21st century," she said.

"Our children deserve high school facilities with the latest resources available to them and their educators."

Elizabeth Parker is part of the New High School for the Lower Clarence committee. Caitlan Charles

Lower Clarence resident Elizabeth Parker said further expansion of the current Maclean High School campus was limited by lack of available space.

"The school needs to be situated in another location where there is room to grow and cope with the potential population growth in the area," she said.

"Maclean High School was originally built for a smaller population and it's been crowded out. There are issues with the flying foxes, issues with the cemetery and it could do with updating.

"This is planning for the future. It's not going to happen overnight and there have already been issues.

"(If you can't move the) flying foxes, move the school and then the students and school population won't have that problem.

"It would offer this area to be reused for other things such as an environment study area or community centre and make the flying foxes a tourist attraction."

COLLECTIVE: Pat Edwards (WIRES), Elizabeth Parker (Lower Clarence resident), Kaye Jacob (Clarence Greens) Karen von Ahlefeldt (Clarence Greens) Linda Wright (small business owner) John Edwards (North Coast Environment Council), Cat Smykowsky (Maclean Landcare), John Smykowsky (Lower Clarence small business owner).

Right now, the collective wants to hear from the community on the issue so they can gauge what their next steps.

"Once we find out how the community feels about it, we will be lobbying ministers and politicians," Ms Parker said.

Over the next few weeks, the collective will circulate a survey and a petition for community consultation.

The next meeting of the collective will be held in Lawrence on September 16.

To be involved, contact Karen on 6645 4053 or relocatemacleanhighschool@gmail.com