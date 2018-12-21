It's time for me to say goodbye

THE time has come for me to say goodbye.

Today is my final day at The Daily Examiner.

DEX reporter Caitlan Charles out on the Clarence River with the Grafton Rowing Club on their come and try day on Saturday, February 11 2017 Caitlan Charles

Almost three years ago I arrived back in the Clarence Valley after leaving at the age of seven.

It has always been home and I can't see that changing any time soon.

But now it's time for a new adventure. In the new year, I will start my new role at The Daily Mercury in Mackay.

Rubies prop Caitlan Charles (centre) drives hard in a scrum during the Mid North Coast womens sevens clash between the Redmen Rubies and SCU Marlins at Rugby Park, South Grafton. Matthew Elkerton

Change is a difficult thing - I've built a life for myself in Grafton. I've made friends, I have a boyfriend, I have a home that I love. I love the energy at Jacaranda and the excitement of the July Racing Carnival.

I love being 40 minutes from my home town of Wooli and still living close enough to my parents that I can nip home for dinner when I'm short on cash.

However it's time to spread my wings and take the next step in my career.

Jarrard Potter, Jenna Thompson, Rebecca Smith, Matthew Elkerton, Bill North and Caitlan Charles 'rock' their Australian music t-shirts for Auzmusic Month T-shirt day. Ebony Stansfield

I've got big dreams and moving on to a new adventure is how I intend to get there.

The Daily Examiner readers and I may not have always been on the same page, but I hope I've left a positive mark on the community.

Even on the toughest days, I've still enjoyed working at The Daily Examiner.

I was very green when I arrived, straight out of university - now it's time to see if I can grow even more with a new community.

Goodbye, Clarence Valley.