It's time for me to say goodbye

THE time has come for me to say goodbye.
Today is my final day at The Daily Examiner.
Almost three years ago I arrived back in the Clarence Valley after leaving at the age of seven.
It has always been home and I can't see that changing any time soon.
But now it's time for a new adventure. In the new year, I will start my new role at The Daily Mercury in Mackay.
Change is a difficult thing - I've built a life for myself in Grafton. I've made friends, I have a boyfriend, I have a home that I love. I love the energy at Jacaranda and the excitement of the July Racing Carnival.
I love being 40 minutes from my home town of Wooli and still living close enough to my parents that I can nip home for dinner when I'm short on cash.
However it's time to spread my wings and take the next step in my career.
I've got big dreams and moving on to a new adventure is how I intend to get there.
The Daily Examiner readers and I may not have always been on the same page, but I hope I've left a positive mark on the community.
Even on the toughest days, I've still enjoyed working at The Daily Examiner.
I was very green when I arrived, straight out of university - now it's time to see if I can grow even more with a new community.
Goodbye, Clarence Valley.