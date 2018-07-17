It's time for NSW to decriminalise abortion

New South Wales could be the last state in Australia to decriminalise abortion after the Queensland Government's announcement yesterday.

MID North Coast Greens NSW MP and spokesperson for the Status of Women, Dr Mehreen Faruqi MLC, has reacted to news the Queensland Government will introduce laws to decriminalise abortion in August.

Dr Faruqi has called on the NSW Government to decriminalise abortion, or risk being the last state in Australia to reform archaic abortion laws.

Dr Faruqi introduced the first abortion decriminalisation bill in NSW's history in March last year, which was defeated in the Legislative Council.

"The NSW Premier, Gladys Berejiklian must take a leaf out of the Queensland Premier's book and commit to removing abortion from the Crimes Act. Women deserve better than to be treated like criminals for exercising reproductive choice," Dr Faruqi said.

Greens MP Mehreen Faruqi. Keagan Elder

"Shamefully, NSW is on track to be a distant last to every other state and territory in Australia when it comes to reproductive freedom and autonomy"

"I welcome the Queensland Premier's announcement of laws to decriminalise abortion. This will have a huge positive impact on women and all people needing abortion services, especially those living in rural and regional Queensland.

"What an indictment of the NSW Liberal-National Government that we will become the last state to reform archaic and outdated abortion laws.

"The Government is completely beholden to conservative interests, and against overwhelming public opinion supporting decriminalisation," she said.