It’s time to call for a National ‘National Day’ Day

Grape Expectations by Max Crus

Column No.1391

SOME weeks ago an email arrived boldly and excitedly declaring it was National Property Managers’ Day.

It took a while to sink in just what a property manager is, and then a somewhat longer period attempting to grasp why they deserved their own big day.

No offence property managers, we’re sure you do a pretty good job, while some will even do an exceptional job and, alas, as in any industry, others - not to mention names, let’s just call her Karen – may not. Perhaps a leaking tap creating waterfront views or “come and see the world’s tallest tree…at number 33”, but look, there’s only 365 days in a year and devoting a whole one to one vocation, well, surely there’s 366 better suggestions?

You might as well give politicians a national day. All they do is run around looking important and trying to get re-elected, but apart from that, nothin’. So, okay, property managers would get one ahead of pollies, but what about cleaners?

What would the world look like without them? Think about that next time you drop your paper towel on the floor of the loo at the supermarket and don’t bother picking it up. Or miss the bowl and think, bugger it, someone else can get that.

National Call Centre Worker Day would trump National Property Manager Day, wouldn’t it? An essential service for old farts who can’t remember their password or why their phone doesn’t work... actually, age has nothing to do with that, but how many nice phone calls do you reckon a Telstra call centre person gets each day?

Exactly, yet they’re among the lowest paid workers in the country, except those offshore who still get way less than us but far more than their fellow countrymen. But is money alone worth it? Give them a National Day to lift their spirits.

Speaking of which, is there a National Brewer, Distiller and Winemakers Day? They’d have a foot in the door wouldn’t they?

Or a National Wine Writers Day? Hmmm, not so much.

Hesketh Barossa Valley Regional Selections Shiraz 2018, $22. Perhaps a National Shiraz Day? Pretty sure there’s a Grenache Day, so why not? This would be a worthy inclusion. 9.3/10.

Hesketh Coonawarra Regional Selections Cab. Sauv. (Cabernet Sauvignon), 2018, $22. More solid fare from one of the farest regions in the country for cabernet this is definitely fare game. 9.1/10.

Tamburlaine Organic Wines Hunter Valley Reserve Semillon 2019, $26.50. There is nothing quite like a crisp clean Hunter semillon, except a crisp clean 'Reserve' Hunter semillon at a bargain price. If there was going to be a national grape day, semillon would surely deserve one. 9.5/10.

Tamburlaine Organic Wines Orange (NSW) Reserve Malbec 2019, $29.50. Having a reserve malbec suggests there is an everyday version too implying Tamburlaine have a fair bit of it. Should there be a minimum quantity to declare National Malbec Day? I've decreed it anyway...last night. 9.3/10.

McPherson Wines Victoria (Ngambie) 'Don't tell Gary' Shiraz, 2018, $24. A sly parcel of shiraz is surreptitiously trampled into wine right under the nose of the company accountant, Gary, they have us believe. I'm betting Gary knows all about it and like all accountants probably deserves a national day for excluded all the time. 9.2/10.

McPherson Wines Strathbogie Ranges 'Jo Nash' Shiraz 2018, $38. It is easy to forget just how cool cool-climate shiraz can be, but Jo (the winemaker) has come to the rescue. Gorgeous stuff in an equally gorgeous package. 9.4/10.

