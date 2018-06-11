Yamba prepares for a running rainbow

LET'S GET COLOURFUL: Beach Carnivale's Mornington colour run was a huge hit, and it's heading to Yamba next weekend.

YAMBA has become the hot-spot for food trucks and festivals in the Clarence Valley with yet another major event heading to our shores.

Ford Park will become the home of Beach Carnivale for two days next week when Melboune-based company Event People bring their fresh ideas to Yamba.

Coming hot off the back of a huge weekend in Maroochydore with more than 10,000 people coming through the gates each day, Event People general manager Scott Hollow is hankering to get their event to Yamba.

"Events like this don't get to that area, that kind of market people will come in droves because they don't get that opportunity often," he said.

"Food vendors were selling out before dinner.

Dodgeball will be part of the event. Belinda Vitacca

"This is an event produced across Australia."

Mr Hollow said Yamba "ticked all the boxes" for an event like theirs.

With food trucks, fun sports including beach volleyball, darts and dodgeball, local music and the colour run, the Beach Carnivale is sure to draw a crowd.

There will also be an outdoor cinema with Angry Birds playing.

To book tickets to the movie or find out more information, head to: beachcarnivale.com.au/yamba

TIMETABLE

Saturday, June 16

10am - Colour run

11am - Food Truck Carnivale Open

Noon - Free live music

2pm - Table Tennis - Singles

3pm - Dodgeball 3 on 3

4pm - Volleyball 2on2

5pm - Table Tennis - Doubles

6pm - Darts - 501 - Singles

7pm - Free movie (Angry Birds)

9pm - Event Closes

Sunday, June 17

11am - Food Truck Carnivale Open

12pm - Live Free music

2pm - Table Tennis - Singles

3pm - Dodgeball 3 on 3

4pm - Volleyball 2on2

5pm - Table Tennis - Doubles

6pm - Darts - 501 - Singles

8pm - Event Closes