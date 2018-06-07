It's time to Eat to the Beat

IT'S ALL ABOUT the beats while you eat at Yamba's newest music festival.

Eat to the Beat is a collaboration between the Design Collective Markets and the Bowlo Sports and Leisure Centre. Some of the north coast's best bands will make their way to Yamba this weekend to bring us the beats to enjoy our food with.

READY TO ROCK: Wharves will play the Eat to the Beat festival. contribtued

WHARVES

LENNOX Head rockers Wharves will bring their new music to Yamba having recently released High School Hero, a darker, groove-infused follow up to last year's well-loved releases Love Decide and Man You Want Me To Be.

Hailing from Lennox Head, indie-rock quarter Wharves have been making waves nationally in their short time together since forming in 2016. Last year, Wharves took out the Triple J Unearthed spot to open Splendour In The Grass, and shortly after signed with the renowned 123 Agency. The following months saw the band join back-to-back tours, including supports alongside the likes of Wolfmother, and Kingswood.

The Fergies. contribtued

The Fergies

Long-haired, barefooted, street-performing band The Fergies are a homegrown outfit committed to finding their own voice and sound through a catchy, toe-tapping original repertoire expressing their folk, indie, soul and rock influences.

The award-winning band has experienced a steady rise in momentum, playing for tens of thousands of people all over the country. Their rich five-part harmonies and irresistible, tambourine-shaking, guitar-strumming, folk-dancing, electrified energy have attracted a broad and uniquely loyal fan-base of all ages, genders and walks of life, drawn to The Fergies' and their vibrant original music.

Phil and Tilley. contribtued

Phil and Tilley

PHIL and Tilley play a blend of alternative acoustic/folk music, with influences from artists such as Xavier Rudd, Ben Harper and John Martyn.

They incorporate their own ideas, using a slide guitar, the more traditional acoustic guitar and an unusual, fold-up-for-travel, upright bass, to create a sound that is uniquely their own. A yearning for travel and playing music has seen them play in Australia, New Zealand, France, Belgium and South East Asia, but their story continues to take them wherever the music allows them to go.

Wayward Suns. contribtued

The Wayward Suns

AUSSIE Hip Hop, Surf-Rock Roots Fusion, The Wayward Suns beamed into existence with the collaborative expressions of blues and roots singer/song writer Buddha Brad, combined with the melodic gifts of technically trained Jesse-Sun fluidity on lead guitar, interweaving underground Aussie conscious rhyming lyricism and hip hop production of Kano Aka Instinct, with the addition of soulful bass frequencies from Peter-Sun and blessings of jazz-funk drum patterns from Sunny Sunil.

Nick Cunningham

A BYRON Bay based singer songwriter who has begun to build a following through busking on the streets and regularly touring the stretch of Australia's east coast gracing venues, back yards, houses and gardens across the country. He has been captivating audiences and leaving them at peace with his soothing vocals and hypnotic melodies. Nick has performed at such festivals as Splendour In The Grass and the Byron Bay Blues Festival.

NEED TO KNOW

Day: Sunday, June 10

Time: 12pm to 8pm

Where: Bowlo Sports and Leisure Centre.

The Clarence Valley's newest music festival with local and international acts. Craft and classic beers, wines and a special pop-up bar from the Byron Bay Brewery.