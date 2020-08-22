Menu
Julie O'Shea from Who Gives A Cluck while in Grafton
'I’ve got goosebumps thinking about this right now'

Jenna Thompson
22nd Aug 2020 12:00 AM
WHO Gives A Cluck hen rescue founder Julie O'Shea has one thing to say to Clarence Valley residents: Thank you.

Last weekend dozens of Clarence Valley residents helped rescue 200 ex-commercial hens, that would have otherwise been slaughtered, by providing them with forever homes.

Two hens rescued from a commercial egg farm are now settling into a genuine free-range life on a Clarence Valley farm.
The hens were part of a 700-hen rescue operation conducted by the Who Gives A Cluck and were days away from meeting their expectant Brisbane and Gold Coast Mother Cluckers (adoptive owners) when COVID-19 border restrictions left them in limbo.

"I was devastated, because I knew all these girls were ready to be culled," Ms O'Shea said.

"But then I got a message from a lady named Suz who asked if I could come to Grafton and I thought, if we could rustle up enough people, I'd be down there."

"I've got goosebumps thinking about this right now because I put out a post and within two days, I was inundated with all you lovely people down here in Grafton, going 'yes, yes yes!' In fact, I've got more Mother Cluckers here now than hens but that's going to change once we start getting regular rescues."

Ms O'Shea said this overwhelming support from the Clarence Valley meant she could rescue more hens.

"I'm working with this farm to rescue and rehome five times a year so that's potentially up to 4,000 hens. I've worked out I need 1,000 Mother Cluckers to help me out, anywhere from Brisbane to Coffs," she said.

If you'd like to adopt a hen (or 10) Ms O'Shea said it was a simple case of filling out an application form which can be found HERE.

* Residents collecting hens were divided into groups of three at a time to ensure COVID-19 safety standards.

