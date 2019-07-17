‘I’ve lost myself’: Kylie’s struggle

KYLIE Jenner posted a self-reflective note on Instagram in which she touched on her struggles with anxiety and fame and alluded to her rocky friendship with Jordyn Woods.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shot to fame at a very young age when the massively popular reality series debuted in 2007. Since then she's leveraged the fame to become one of the wealthiest people in show business.

However, in a new Instagram post, the 21-year-old mogul revealed life under the spotlight took its toll on her mental health.

"I'm proud of myself, my heart, and my strength. growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn't normal. I've lost friends along the way and I've lost myself too sometimes," Jenner opened a lengthy caption over a serene photo of her in the ocean at sunset.

"My first tattoo was 'sanity' to remind myself everyday to keep it. I've struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby I dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like I had to find myself completely again," she continued. "I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I'm human. My life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface."

The star's reference to losing friends is likely a nod to Woods, who lived with Jenner before a cheating scandal erupted and drew a division between Kylie, her family and her best friend. Fans watched as the drama unfolded on KUWTK, Khloe Kardashian learning that her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, made out with Woods at a party in what was his second act of infidelity toward the mother of his child, True.

Jenner and Woods were best friends prior to the incident, and the Kardashian sister has been struggling with whether or not the friendship can continue in light of what happened. However, it seems the social media mogul is taking a more sanguine approach to the drama these days.

"Be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go. We are all capable of great things, worthy of love, and allowed to express ourselves," she concluded her Instagram post. "Do more of what makes you happy and be unapologetic. Now is your season we all have a magnificent destiny."

If you or someone you know needs help, please see Beyond Blue for a list of organisations that can help

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission