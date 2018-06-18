Ives tastes success on a more rugged terrain

Yamba Public School's Kalani Ives (left) finished first in the 12-13 years girls divison at the North Coast PSSA cross country championships in Nana Glen.

Yamba Public School's Kalani Ives (left) finished first in the 12-13 years girls divison at the North Coast PSSA cross country championships in Nana Glen. Facebook

ATHLETICS: While she is a top-level competitor on the sand and in the surf for the Yamba Surf Lifesaving Club, young athlete Kalani Ives turned her attention to more rugged terrain last week.

The 2017 Jetts Fitness Junior Sportsperson of the Year was dominant in her efforts at the North Coast regional cross country carnival, finishing the event on top of her age group.

The North Coast combined primary and high school cross country championships were held last week at the Nana Glen Equestrian Grounds.

Ives will now go on to represent the North Coast at the NSW All Schools Cross Country championships in Sydney next month.

She will be joined by Grafton cross country sisters Katie and Meg Porra, who finished first and third respectively in the North Coast 18 years' girls.

Grafton's Shanae Crispin will also go to the State championships after finishing fifth in the 10 years girls.