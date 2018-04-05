Ivy out to defy her huge cup odds

Rock On Ivy completes an early career win at Clifford Park for trainer Ducky Baker and jockey Les Tilley.

Rock On Ivy completes an early career win at Clifford Park for trainer Ducky Baker and jockey Les Tilley. Nev Madsen

TRAINER Ducky Baker has a Weetwood Handicap trophy sitting on his mantelpiece and he thinks he is better than a 100-1 chance at Clifford Park on Saturday of adding a Toowoomba Cup (2000m) to his collection.

Six-year-old Rock On Ivy lines up for Baker in Saturday's $100,000 Clifford Park feature, and despite the mare's consistent career form she was quoted at odds as high as $101 yesterday.

Rock On Ivy recently returned to Baker after a Sydney stint with trainer Tim Martin and helped prime for Saturday's mission with a hard-finishing second behind fellow cup hopeful Bodega Negra over 1630 metres at Doomben two weeks ago.

"She's got to be a chance on Saturday and I wouldn't have thought she was a 100-1 pop,” Baker said.

"Her Sydney form wasn't too bad and she's done well since.

"She was beaten only five lengths in a Listed race on Australia Day and she was a bit unlucky not to win her last start at Randwick before coming home.

"She had a bit of a break after Sydney and she was doing her best work at the finish at Doomben last start.

"I think she's had four wins here at Toowoomba and she'll appreciate the extra trip so we're happy enough with her.

"Honey Toast is probably the one to beat but they won't want to be stopping at the finish.”

Baker's only previous Toowomba Cup starter Jonka Tiki finished third behind Yield Curve in 2010 while he won the 2015 Weetwood with Mr Favulous.

Toowoomba jockey Skye Bogenhuber will chase her second Toowoomba Cup victory when she looks to plot a winning course on Saturday aboard top weight Rudy.

Rudy is burdened with 60kg for his cup task and has alley 13 to overcome if he is to deliver Gold Coast trainer Helen Page her first Clifford Park feature success.

But despite the weight and barrier obstacles, Bogenhuber is confident the classy seven-year-old has the runs on the board to figure in the finish.

Skye Bogenhuber partners top weight Rudy in Saturday's Toowoomba Cup. Warren Lynam

"Helen contacted me about the ride on the Saturday night after I won on Ducky's horse in town and I was absolutely rapt to get a cup chance on such a nice horse,” Bogenhuber said.

"Helen does a really good job with her horses and she's given me the job on him because I know the track so well.

"Now I have to give him as soft a run as possible from that horrible alley in a forward position somewhere.

"When you watch his runs he has no dash but he's tough and it's all about momentum with him.

"I'm taking a few positives into the race and I'm pretty excited about the chance to have another good shot at the cup”

Bogenhuber was successful aboard Bang On in the 2013 Toowoomba Cup.

TOOWOOMBA CUP

CLIFFORD PARK SATURDAY AT 4.02pm

$100,000 - 2000 metres

Yesterday's Fixed Prices

Compliments of Ladbrokes

3.10 Honey Toast, 4.60 Doubt Defying, 5.50 Morendi, 6.00 Exoteric, 10.00 Get On The Grange, 11.00 Capetown Hussey, 18.00 First Crush, 19.00 Stanley, 31.00 Don't Tell Mama, 34.00 Rudy, Bodega Negra, 51.00 Chivadahlii, 61.00 Rock On Ivy, 126.00 Shelter Lady, 151.00 Ruby Guru, Scarlet Poet