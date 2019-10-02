JACA 2020: Plan to keep festival spirit alive

The 2016 Jacaranda Queen candidates in front of the lit up Jacaranda Crown on top of the clocktower in Prince St. While the crowning of this year’s Queen’s Party has been postponed, the clocktower will be crowned and lit up in all its glory to help keep the spirit alive this Jacaranda Season. Photo: Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

The 2016 Jacaranda Queen candidates in front of the lit up Jacaranda Crown on top of the clocktower in Prince St. While the crowning of this year’s Queen’s Party has been postponed, the clocktower will be crowned and lit up in all its glory to help keep the spirit alive this Jacaranda Season. Photo: Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

THE Grafton Jacaranda Festival has received $12,000 in sponsorship from the Clarence Valley Council to host a number of initiatives and plan ahead for the 2021 event.

The sponsorship will go towards promoting this year's Jacaranda Season (Oct 16-Nov 11) through the festival's social media presence, the production of a series of videos to celebrate the event, development for future years and crowning the clocktower in Prince Street Grafton.

Festival manager Mark Blackadder said the committee was thrilled to receive the funding as it would allow for a series of placeholder events to keep the festival top-of-mind until next year.

The crowning of the clocktower in Prince St is the traditional launch of the Jacaranda Festival. While festival events have been cancelled for 2020, the clocktower crowning will still take place thanks to support from Clarence Valley Council.

"While the event isn't going ahead, there are a number of initiatives we thought important to roll out to keep the Jacaranda spirit alive," he said.

"Crowning the Clocktower is one of these as it's a tradition we can continue in a covid safe way, and we've decided to create a series of videos to show people how they can celebrate in the safety of their own homes.

"It's also just as important to promote the Jacaranda Season, as this is what underpins what we do, and we have teamed up with Council to promote the experience of this once-a-year spectacle."

The sponsorship will also allow the festival to continue planning for next year's event to ensure it comes back bigger and better than the highly successful 2019 event.

Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay said the Jacaranda Festival was important to the region both as a major community celebration and as a key economic driver.

"Jacaranda Season and the festival attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year and has become a hallmark of our city," he said.

The crowned Grafton Clocktower during the 2018 Jacaranda Festival, submitted as a Photo of the Day to The Daily Examiner by Jess Littler.

"We have supported the Festival for many years as we recognise its importance, and are pleased to continue to do so this year. We see this year's sponsorship as a long term investment.

"Council is also happy that we can lean on the Festival's considerable reach through its media channels to co-promote the Jacaranda Season, as people will still come to see the blossoms and in turn support local businesses.

"It's great the Festival can work together with Council's tourism team to promote the season."

For more information go to www.jacarandafestival.com.