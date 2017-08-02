Jaca jumps July for Christmas feast

Jacaranda candidates Brielle Lentfer, Emilee Wall, Rachael Noakes, Jozee Adamson, Bridgett Mawhirt, Alana Gordon and Erika Honnery get in the Christmas spirit to promote their Christmas in July fundraising dinner, which will be held in August.

IT'S never too early for a good celebrating, and this year, the Jacaranda Queen candidates are putting on a Christmas in July event with a twist.

It's in August.

But who cares about the date when there's a feast of fun to be had this Saturday night at the Village Green?

Tickets are selling quickly for the event, and Jacaranda Festival president Kristen Smith said the night is a good chance to get to know the candidates while having a great night out.

"It's a cocktail style menu with a complimentary drink so the girls can get around and mingle with everyone,” she said.

"We'll decorate the place up in true Christmas style to get people in the mood.”

There'll be no shortage of photo to leave you feeling festively full, with canapes as entree followed by a large array of meat, fruit and antipasto platters.

There will also be raffles with prizes including a $250 Village Green voucher, a new phone and chocolates.

Tickets are $40 for adults, and $18 for children, and are available from all Jacaranda candidates or the Telstra Store in Grafton Shoppingworld.

Not to be outdone, the following Saturday the juniors will hold a trivia night at the GDSC, with tickets available for $10 with tables of 8.