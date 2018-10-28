Jaca Queen title fits for Bronte

IT WAS an omen for Bronte Cameron. As she prepared to move house, she found her Junior Jacaranda crowning dress from 2012.

She tried it on, and it fitted perfectly and she thought, why not give the Jacaranda Queen quest a go.

It was a decision that fitted her perfectly after the 20-year old was named the 75th Jacaranda Queen at the annual crowning ceremony at Market Square on Saturday.

"It was crazy, I wasn't expecting it all. I was looking across at the other girls, and they said my name and I started blubbering a little bit,” she said.

Like any good future royal, Ms Cameron composed herself before being crowned by guest of honour Jessica Smith, and paying tribute to her friends and family.

Ms Cameron said that the junior competition had been an excellent stepping stone, giving her confidence, but the queen quest had been even more rewarding.

"There's a lot more to do- but you meet a lot of different people and it's been even better,” she said.

Ms Cameron held an ABBA-themed trivia night, a book sale and a high tea as part of her fundraiser.

As to what she was expecting from her Jacaranda Week, Ms Cameron thought there would be a lot of photos.

"A billion photos, I'm learning how to perfect my smile.”

2018 Jacaranda crowning: The Jacaranda Queen Bronte Cameron and Junior Jacaranda Queen Saskia McGrath speak after the crowning

You couldn't hide the emotion from Saskia McGrath's face, as she burst into tears on being announced the 2018 Junior Jacaranda Queen.

"You could just see the reaction. I was so surprised. All the other girls did such an amazing job,” she said.

Still shaking hours after the announcement, the 13-year-old McAuley Catholic College student said she just looked at her mother in shock at hearing her name.

"I got into Junior Jacaranda because I was inspired by all the girls. My best friend did it last year and she went from being shy to be able to walk up on stage and give a speech."

Saskia is an avid dancer with Ashley Albert Performing Arts and plays hockey with her school club, McAuley Catholic College.

JACARANDA CROWNING 2018

Jacaranda Queen: Bronte Cameron

Jacaranda Princess: Caitlin Leek

Junior Jacaranda Queen: Saskia McGrath

Junior Jacaranda Princess: Emily Paterson

Highest Fundraiser: Jessie Dean