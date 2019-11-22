Menu
2019 Newcastle Permanent Jacaranda Float Procession
JACA REVIEW: Have your say on future of festival

Bill North
, bill.north@dailyexaminer.com.au
22nd Nov 2019 12:00 AM
A PUBLIC meeting will be held at Roches Hotel next Tuesday from 5.30pm to review the 2019 Jacaranda Festival and start planning to make next year’s event bigger and better.

Sponsors, partners, event participants and festival members are all invited to attend the meeting.

Festival manager Mark Blackadder said he hoped many people interested in the festival would come along and put forward their ideas.

“The reaction to this year’s festival has been amazing and it is very important to keep the community interest alive,” he said. “Everyone is welcome and the festival committee look forward to seeing a great turn out on the night.”

Participants are welcome to join the committee for dinner afterwards (at their own cost).

Grafton Daily Examiner

