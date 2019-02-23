Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hundreds turns up to the the River Feast on Saturday, November 3.
Hundreds turns up to the the River Feast on Saturday, November 3. Caitlan Charles
People and Places

Jaca Sponsorship target needs to double

23rd Feb 2019 8:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JACARANDA Festival organisers will need to more than double the amount of sponsorship for the 85th Jacaranda event, says festival manager Mark Blackadder.

Mr Blackadder said the search was on for a naming rights sponsor for the festival, modelled on the way Toyota had become the major sponsor for the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

He said the festival committee had set a target of $80,000 for the 2019 event, which would need to come almost entirely from the Grafton community.

"The days of running the festival on $20,000 to $30,000 are gone,” he said.

"To pay for the performers and events we have in mind we'll need at least $80,000.”

Mr Blackadder said the community had responded positively to the program he was building for this year's festival.

He said anyone who wanted to be a sponsor could phone him on 66423959 or 0429167732.

For a comprehensive look at the Jaca sponsorship, read Tuesday's Daily Examiner.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Shock stats that justify Ulmarra speed camera

    premium_icon REVEALED: Shock stats that justify Ulmarra speed camera

    News An intense campaign driven by Ulmarra residents and supported by The Daily Examiner has been justified with these shocking figures

    Will you be the next Jacaranda Queen?

    premium_icon Will you be the next Jacaranda Queen?

    News Applications open for the 85th annual Jacaranda Festival

    Can you help track down 85yo woman's son?

    Can you help track down 85yo woman's son?

    News Anna Jacobs last saw her son 15 years ago