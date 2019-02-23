Jaca Sponsorship target needs to double

Hundreds turns up to the the River Feast on Saturday, November 3.

Hundreds turns up to the the River Feast on Saturday, November 3. Caitlan Charles

JACARANDA Festival organisers will need to more than double the amount of sponsorship for the 85th Jacaranda event, says festival manager Mark Blackadder.

Mr Blackadder said the search was on for a naming rights sponsor for the festival, modelled on the way Toyota had become the major sponsor for the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

He said the festival committee had set a target of $80,000 for the 2019 event, which would need to come almost entirely from the Grafton community.

"The days of running the festival on $20,000 to $30,000 are gone,” he said.

"To pay for the performers and events we have in mind we'll need at least $80,000.”

Mr Blackadder said the community had responded positively to the program he was building for this year's festival.

He said anyone who wanted to be a sponsor could phone him on 66423959 or 0429167732.

For a comprehensive look at the Jaca sponsorship, read Tuesday's Daily Examiner.