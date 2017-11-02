Community

JACA THURSDAY LIVE: Let the good times roll

Rachael Naokes, Bridgett Mawhirt, Emiliee Wall and Brielle Lentfer enjoy a coffee while meeting people at Jacaranda Thursday in 2017.
Rachael Naokes, Bridgett Mawhirt, Emiliee Wall and Brielle Lentfer enjoy a coffee while meeting people at Jacaranda Thursday in 2017. Caitlan Charles
Jenna Thompson
by

EVERY year Jacaranda Thursday serves up plenty of shenanigans in the Grafton CBD.

Right now the Grafton CBD is buzzing with activity for Jacaranda Thursday, with free breakfasts, flying bubbles and all round good vibes this morning helping get the 2017 edition off to a cracking start.

The morning started with a free and delicious breakfast thanks to 2GF, The Independent and Farmer Lous.

Market Square is currently packed with vendors, amusements and a live radio broadcast not to mention the vast range of products to browse along the Prince Street markets.

>> YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: Why Grafton IS the true Jacaranda Capital of Australia ... NOT Brisbane

If you're already feeling peckish, lunchtime in Market Square is an affair not to be missed! Grab some food at the variety of vendors and settle in to watch as local businesses compete for the highly-coveted Jacaranda Gold Cup.

Will the BRATS (Big River Amateur Theatre Sensation) performers from Cranes take out their third Gold Cup in a row?

>> Brats boogie for disco themed Jacaranda Thursday show

Find out when performances begin at 1pm.

Meanwhile, here's some of the early action to tickle your eyeballs:

Related Items

Topics:  clarence events grafton grafton cbd jacaranda jacaranda2017 jacaranda festival 2017 jacaranda thursday rolling coverage

Grafton Daily Examiner
Jacaranda crowning debut

Jacaranda crowning debut

Successful Clarence Valley Aboriginal dance group Us Mob Balun Ngahriga has made its debut performance at the Jacaranda Crowning night

Ghosts make decision on club's future

SMILING ASSASSIN: Grafton Ghosts will be staying in Group 2 next season and are hoping to lure captain-coach Danny Wicks to stick with the blue and whites.

Grafton club made the tough call at Group 2 AGM.

Games for the young and old

FUN AND GAMES: Ronann Naylor, Stone Owen, Digby and Anne Farrell, Kaye Kratz, Gretel Farrell and Will Casey at the Copwer Public School Grandparents Day where they played old fashioned and new games and enjoyed morning tea together.

Cowper PS enjoys a big family day

Hair colouring on Jacaranda Thursday so Addictive

BRIGHT COLOURS: Amelia McGoogan, from Waterview, gets her Jacaranda do from Addictive Hair and Beauty hairdresser Ruth Finlay.

Hundreds of kids mob hair salon for purple colouring.

Local Partners