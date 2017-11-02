JACA THURSDAY LIVE: Let the good times roll

Rachael Naokes, Bridgett Mawhirt, Emiliee Wall and Brielle Lentfer enjoy a coffee while meeting people at Jacaranda Thursday in 2017.

Rachael Naokes, Bridgett Mawhirt, Emiliee Wall and Brielle Lentfer enjoy a coffee while meeting people at Jacaranda Thursday in 2017. Caitlan Charles

EVERY year Jacaranda Thursday serves up plenty of shenanigans in the Grafton CBD.

Right now the Grafton CBD is buzzing with activity for Jacaranda Thursday, with free breakfasts, flying bubbles and all round good vibes this morning helping get the 2017 edition off to a cracking start.

The morning started with a free and delicious breakfast thanks to 2GF, The Independent and Farmer Lous.

Jacaranda Thursday: Come on down to Jacaranda Thursday!

Market Square is currently packed with vendors, amusements and a live radio broadcast not to mention the vast range of products to browse along the Prince Street markets.

If you're already feeling peckish, lunchtime in Market Square is an affair not to be missed! Grab some food at the variety of vendors and settle in to watch as local businesses compete for the highly-coveted Jacaranda Gold Cup.

Will the BRATS (Big River Amateur Theatre Sensation) performers from Cranes take out their third Gold Cup in a row?

Find out when performances begin at 1pm.

Meanwhile, here's some of the early action to tickle your eyeballs: