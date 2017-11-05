JACA VOLLEYBALL: Aces form a United front

Aces United give Volleyholics a run for their money in the division 1 final.

IT WAS a dud serve that brought Brisbane team Volleyholics's dreams of a Jacaranda Volleyball Carnival to an end.

When the ball hit the net, the score moved from 23-24 to 23-25, giving the other Brisbane team, Aces United, the win.

With two polar opposite schools of volleyball taking the court in the division one final, it was nailbiting to the final moments.

The basketball jersey-wearing Volleyholics were all about brute force, with big hit after big hit leaving Aces scrambling to cover. However, it was the defensive, tactical play from Aces United that won them the game in the end.

Aces Volleyball Club president David Li said the team loves coming to play in Grafton, especially at Jacaranda time when all the trees are in bloom.

"Winning is good, but it was a tough game," he said.

"We expected that because we were first in Pool A and they were first in Pool B."

According to Li, they are no strangers to the hard-driven balls of the Volleyholics.

"We're all from Brisbane, so we know each other," he said. "It makes the rivalry tougher ... they know our plays, but we know them as well."

Grafton Volleyball Association president Dean Watkins said the whole weekend was a huge success, with 19 teams taking on division one and two.

"There was some very, very good volleyball played, a high standard of volleyball played, there was some fantastic attacking and defensive displays," he said.

"As we saw with our grand final, the teams with completely different game plans, one very defensive-minded and the other very sporadic, energetic and hit like freight trains.

The local Grafton team, G-Town, finished third in their pool and didn't make it to the semi-finals. With the majority of their players coming back to the game after years off, the team gelled well.

"Our team was fairly well thrown together from players that haven't played for a long time, but we represented our town very well, we enjoyed ourselves and we did play good quality volleyball," Watkins said.