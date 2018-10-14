Menu
The 2017 reigning Jacaranda Royal Party with all the 2018 candidates.
The 2017 reigning Jacaranda Royal Party with all the 2018 candidates.
Jacaranda 2018 kicks off in a purple haze at the ball

14th Oct 2018 1:48 PM
A CROWD of 190 revellers packed the Barn at Grafton Showground in recognition that the purple party, also known as the Jacaranda Festival is just around the corner.

Festival manager Leah Wallace said this year's ball allowed organisers to work on bringing the colour purple into even sharper relief.

"Everyone says Jacaranda is when the town of Grafton turns purple," Ms Wallace said. "We wanted to find ways to build on that.

"We knew the purple bread at Hanks was always popular as was the purple ice cream at I Scream"

Ms Wallace said the committee had worked with New England brewer, The Welders Dog, to have a purple beer and purple alcoholic lemonade.

"And for the ball we had to have a purple cocktail, so we rebadged the traditional fruit tingle for that."

