Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Daily Examiner in partnership with the Jacaranda Festival is running the 2020 Jacaranda Best Dressed Boy and Girl competition.
The Daily Examiner in partnership with the Jacaranda Festival is running the 2020 Jacaranda Best Dressed Boy and Girl competition.
Competitions

JACARANDA 2020: Best Dressed Boy and Girl competition

Bill North
, dailyexaminer@news.com.au
29th Oct 2020 12:21 PM | Updated: 12:21 PM

The Jacaranda Parade For Youth and Children's Party was a huge hit last year, but is one of the many casualties of the cancellation of this Grafton Jacaranda Festival due to COVID-19.

So The Daily Examiner in partnership with Midcoast Family Day Care has stepped in to help the jacaranda spirit alive with the official 2020 Jacaranda Festival Best Dressed Boy and Girl competition.

Related Articles:

2020 Jacaranda Season in Grafton officially opens

GO PURPLE: How businesses are sharing jacaranda spirit

'YUMMO': Premier gets a taste of our Jacaranda season

Keep an eye out for the competition's ambassador, Oha the Jacaranda Genie, who had this to say to Clarence Valley's boys and girls:

"Send in a photo of your best jacaranda costume by Sunday, November 1 to be in the running for the Best Dressed Girl or Boy for the Jacaranda Festival 2020. This is Oha, out, hahahahah!"

All childen aged 12 and under are encouraged to enter for the chance to win some great prizemoney thanks to Midcoast Family Daycare (Boy/Girl $100 for 1st, $75 for 2nd, $50 for 3rd).

Simply post a photo of your child along with their name and age to The Daily Examiner Facebook Page or email dailyexaminer@news.com.au by this Sunday, November 1.

More Stories:

50+ PHOTOS: NSW premier's Clarence visit in pictures

'FANTASTIC': Premier tells Sydney of sweet time in Grafton

PHOTOS: Grafton twilight markets prove popular

Blooming jacarandas provide boost for Grafton businesses

best dressed jacaranda festival 2020 midcoast family day care online competition photo competition
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    How to cash in on your tax

    How to cash in on your tax
    • 29th Oct 2020 12:29 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2020 People's Choice

        SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2020 People's Choice

        Sport Votes are now open for the Grafton Shoppingworld People’s Choice Award for Clarence Valley’s Sportsperson of the Year.

        IN COURT: 15 people to face Maclean court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 15 people to face Maclean court today

        Crime Find out who's appearing in Maclean criminal court today

        RURAL: Numbers return to the saleyard as price holds

        Premium Content RURAL: Numbers return to the saleyard as price holds

        News Check out the prices and vendor of the week at Grafton Saleyards

        Daily Catch-up: October 29, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: October 29, 2020

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place