JACARANDA 2020: Best Dressed Boy and Girl competition

The Daily Examiner in partnership with the Jacaranda Festival is running the 2020 Jacaranda Best Dressed Boy and Girl competition.

The Jacaranda Parade For Youth and Children's Party was a huge hit last year, but is one of the many casualties of the cancellation of this Grafton Jacaranda Festival due to COVID-19.

So The Daily Examiner in partnership with Midcoast Family Day Care has stepped in to help the jacaranda spirit alive with the official 2020 Jacaranda Festival Best Dressed Boy and Girl competition.

Keep an eye out for the competition's ambassador, Oha the Jacaranda Genie, who had this to say to Clarence Valley's boys and girls:

"Send in a photo of your best jacaranda costume by Sunday, November 1 to be in the running for the Best Dressed Girl or Boy for the Jacaranda Festival 2020. This is Oha, out, hahahahah!"

All childen aged 12 and under are encouraged to enter for the chance to win some great prizemoney thanks to Midcoast Family Daycare (Boy/Girl $100 for 1st, $75 for 2nd, $50 for 3rd).

Simply post a photo of your child along with their name and age to The Daily Examiner Facebook Page or email dailyexaminer@news.com.au by this Sunday, November 1.

