PAST AND PRESENT: Former Jacaranda Queen Nanette Ravenscroft (right) has become the face of new festival merchandise thanks to artist Jaz Grady.
Community

Jacaranda afternoon tea a celebration of old and new

Jenna Thompson
by
28th Oct 2019 4:23 PM
NO MATTER how busy the Jacaranda Festival season becomes, there's always time for afternoon tea.

The annual event celebrated 85 years of Grafton's favourite festival while reflecting on the collaboration between the younger and older generations keeping the Jaca spirit alive.

Artist Jaz Grady was one such example of new blood coming through the ranks of the purple posse.

When she first spotted Nanette Ravenscroft's 1950s-era photo on the walls of I Scream ice creamery, she knew she had to create an homage to the former Jacaranda Queen.

 

Now the image is part of a limited-edition run of t-shirts complemented by a modern version of the Grafton emblem.

"I just couldn't get past the wave and the crown," Ms Grady said.

"She perfectly encapsulated what a Jacaranda Queen should be."

Grafton Daily Examiner

