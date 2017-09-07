Jacaranda ball's new sponsors

Crowe Howath partners, seated from left, Glenn Thompson and Johnannes Venter get a pre-ball initiation of sorts at the Barn from some of the 2017 Jacaranda Queen's Party. The accountancy firm has signed on to be the major sponsor of the popular annual event.

HOW do you make the annual Jacaranda Ball even more exciting? You bring in a bunch of accountants.

Jokes aside, Grafton accountancy firm Crowe Horwath have kindly offered to be the major sponsor of the Jacaranda Ball this year, and that is something to cheer about.

The Jacaranda Ball Committee welcome the financial support as it takes the strain off their budget and means more funds generated by tickets sales can go straight into festival coffers for future events.

Crowe Horwath partners Glenn Thompson and Johnannes Venter said the firm were more than happy to support this important festival event and as history will tell you, there are no slouches when it comes to getting involved in the annual floral festival.

"We won the Gold Cup (on Jacaranda Thursday) in 2015 with our back to the 80s theme and have sponsored smaller prizes but this is the first time we have been a major sponsor of anything.

"When the opportunity came up we jumped as it's important to give back to the community,” Mr Venter said.

"Crowe Horwath isn't a name you hear every day so this was a good way to be able support the town through a big event for Grafton.”

The firm said they would be booking a table at the event and given they are very familiar with suiting up every day, should feel right at home with their newest partnership.

The glamorous Crowe Horwath Jacaranda Ball is set for Saturday, September 23 at Grafton's iconic Barn. It also marks the opening of the Jacaranda season.