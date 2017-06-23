Jacaranda candidacy proves irresistible

BRIELLE Lentfer's quest for Jacaranda Queen is all about learning and connecting with the community.

Having grown up in Grafton her whole life, Ms Lentfer has always loved seeing the Jacaranda trees blooming on the streets of Grafton, and now she's excited to experience that time of year in a new way.

"My friend brought it up with me and I thought it would be a great way to get involved,” she said.

"Two of my other friends are running...so we're pretty close and I guess that's good to have someone else in Jacaranda.

"I just love Jacaranda, I love the trees, you can't really miss it in Grafton.”

Ms Lentfer is a third-year apprentice with Matthew Cooper Plumber Drainer who are sponsoring her candidacy alongside Grafton Skin Care Clinic.

"I'm looking forward to the ball and crowning ceremony, I do like getting dressed up, the hair and make up all the time, I'll enjoy that,” she said.

Ms Lentfer is planning fundraisers including a trivia night and possibly a Bunnings sausage sizzle.

"A trivia night... that will be my major (fundraiser),” she said.

"I've been thinking of heaps of ideas...my cousin from Grafton Skin and Laser Clinic, which is my other sponsor, was thinking of a ladies' day.”