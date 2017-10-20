Jacaranda Carnival marks milestone with massive numbers

UP FOR THE CHALLENGE: Hamish Denshire and Tony Blanch get ready for the 50th Jacaranda Hotel Basketball Carnival.

BASKETBALL: The fighting spirit is strong among the Grafton Basketball Association's Nordic warriors.

And it will need to be as the home association goes into battle to defend its courts during this weekend's 50th annual Jacaranda Hotel Basketball Carnival.

The major milestone allows local teams including the Beserker Odin side in A Grade, Beserker Valhalla in B Grade and Beserker Thor in C Grade to pay respect to generations of basketballers to take the court before them.

Carnival organiser and sports centre manager Georgina McArthur said the association was thinking big for the celebrations.

"This carnival is going to be massive,” McArthur said.

"We have got 56 teams coming from across the North Coast and South-East Queensland; we originally had 62 but we have had a few late withdrawals due to injury.

"You can definitely feel the excitement building around the centre. We have had a few more people who haven't been out to the centre for a while popping their heads in and letting us know they will be here for the carnival so it should be great.”

The only thing flowing faster than the passing movements down the courts will be the drinks, with the carnival having a social atmosphere.

But that will not stop a few teams aiming to take home the other Jacaranda crown.

"The A Grade men, they are the ones you need to watch out for,” McArthur said.

"The winners from last year, Downtown Funky Stuff, have said they are coming back to defend their title but I know Tequila Mockingbirds are really confident they can take it away this year.

"But we do have our local boys in the Beserker Odin side in there as well.

"I know there are a few blokes who probably haven't been training as hard as they would have wanted to, but the boys always turn up for the challenge at Jacaranda time.”

McArthur admitted the carnival was all about celebrating the men and women who have made Grafton Basketball Association what it is today.

One team who is ready to do that is Noe's GDSC Trojans who will taken on all-comers in the veterans division.

Team leader Tony Blanch said the side was named after Grafton basketball stalwart Tim "Noe” Clark who was unable to take the court with the Trojans this year due to medical complications.

"It is a shame he can't be on the court with us this year, but he will still be there with us through the tournament,” Blanch said.

"As far as were concerned he is out there with us anyway.

"We get involved in this carnival every year. A lot of us boys got brought up through the sporting community in Grafton and on these very courts so we like to catch up once a year to talk about old times, new times and to see your friends.”

The carnival kicks off with games this afternoon and runs across the weekend with finals on Sunday.

The Jacaranda Hotel will have an open carnival function tomorrow night.