Jacaranda committee hails a new president

The Annual Jacaranda Festival Meeting was held on February 27, where the new committee was announced. Ebony Stansfield

JEFF Smith was elected as the new president of the Jacaranda Festival committee at the Annual General Meeting at Grafton District Services Club on Tuesday.

Smith replaced Kristen Smith in the top role, as she stepped back into the senior vice president position.

In his acceptance speech Mr Smith said he wanted to see the festival become the best it could possibly be.

He also said the festival needed to start re-inventing itself, because it was the only festival in the Clarence Valley attracting international tourists.

Major Jim Simmons spoke at the meeting and announced the new members of the committee.

Festival manager Leah Wallace spoke about how the committee was tracking with sponsorship, and announced it was aiming to run an internship program with Southern Cross University.

The timing of the festival, which this year will be held from October 27 to November 4, was raised by one attendee as a potential issue.

He said there was a 'yawning gap' of things to do when the crowning was on, noting that vendors had heard festival-goers complain there was not much to do during this time.

The committee acknowledged the issue, and would address it during the managers meeting.

The same attendee also questioned the low number of local businesses used for the inaugural Jacaranda River Feast in 2017 and whether the committee was going to ask more local businesses to be part of it.

The committee indicated it would look to incorporate more local food businesses.

2018 committee