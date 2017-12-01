Jacaranda coordinator ready to make festival bloom

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

LEAH Wallace voice changed excitedly as she wondered out loud about her favourite event at the Jacaranda Festival

"Oh god don't make me pick. I love the floats, maybe the crowning, or Riverlight," she said in an increasing tempo.

"Can I just say all of them?"

It may be understatement to say that Ms Wallace is excited about the festival, and is proud to have been named Jacaranda Festival Coordinator, taking over the role from Donna Hunt.

"It's fascinating, it's unique to Grafton... I've danced in it since I was five, I was a Queen candidate in 2015, and now I get to be the coordinator," she said.

"I'm very happy, very honoured, and very excited."

With her festival credentials well established, Ms Wallace also brings a wealth of the experience to the coordination of Grafton's largest event.

She holds a degree in event management from Victoria University, and spent seven years in Melbourne in the corporate world, first with hotels organising weddings, then with not-for-profit groups managing training days, meetings and gala dinners.

When she and her husband decided to start a family, they moved back to their home town of Grafton, and now have two children, Katherine, 3 and Phillip, 10 months.

And the work has already started.

"It is the only event in town that has a dedicated coordinator, and a lot of people don't realise it takes a year," she said.

"It's a nine day festival, and nine days is a really long time to hold an event especially when there is a different event, different location with a different format every day.

"It does take that whole year, and we're already looking forward to 2019."

Ms Wallace said there was already passion for the festival from everyone involved.

"The great thing is from the volunteers to the executive committee and team leaders, everyone is passionate and gives 110%, and I'm the same," she said.

"I'm passionate about the festival and what it brings."

Ms Wallace said that having been a Queen candidate she wanted to be able to hold onto the tradition of such events, but also keep the festival modern.

"In terms of the future, we're looking at the longevity of it. It's not about turning out a festival every years, it's about it being sustainable, and something for the community," she said.

As the festival spreads,Ms Wallace said the demands of the organisation follow, and now involve taking it to an international audience.

"One of the things we had this year was programs and maps in different languages, in Japanese and Mandarin so we could best facilitate their experience," she said.

"Speaking to Jeff from I-Scream, a lot of people came into the shop with the Chinese version of Facebook or Instagram and said 'I want this purple ice-cream' - and they know to go to Jeff already, and we need to capitalise on that international recognition that Jeff's shop is the only place to get that ice-cream, and utilise it for others, like the purple bread at Hanks for instance.

"Even when I was in Melbourne, people were fascinated there was a place that made purple bread, and there is something so unique and special about what we do that gets that interest factor for locals and tourists alike."

And after much consideration, Ms Wallace decided on her Jacaranda moment.

"I think the float procession holds a special memory for me," she said.

"It'd been a massive week for my family with all the events, and I didn't think my husband and daughter would be able to make it down to see me on the float.

"And I've gone around the roundabout on the corner of Fitzroy and Prince, and there they are standing on the roundabout.

"I love the Jacaranda Festival. It's as simple as that."