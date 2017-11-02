Jacaranda crowning debut

Maisie Monaghan dances with "Us Mob" at the Jacaranda Queen Crowning.

Maisie Monaghan dances with "Us Mob" at the Jacaranda Queen Crowning. Adam Hourigan Photography

SUCCESSFUL Clarence Valley Aboriginal dance group Us Mob Balun Ngahriga has made its debut performance at the Jacaranda Crowning night.

Group member Bianca Monaghan said the group, which had been together for seven years, has performed at other Jacaranda events in previous years, but not at the crowning ceremony which took place in Market Square, Grafton, on Saturday night.

Ms Monaghan said the group was made up mostly of students who had chosen to study dance at school instead of sport.

"They practise every week for two periods, which is about two hours,” she said.

"They've performed in Grafton, Yamba and Coffs Harbour and for just about every year since we formed, they've been to the School Spectacular.”

Ms Monaghan said the dancers also worked regularly with the world-renowned Aboriginal dance company Bangara and its Rekindling Program, which performed at Grafton's Saraton Theatre earlier this year.

She said the dance group, whose Bundjalung name translates into English as river dancing, teaches its members traditional Aboriginal dancing and language.

"It's also a really good support group for these kids,” she said. "They're family to each other.

"The way the older kids who've been in the group for a while look after the younger ones is what we're looking to develop.”

Ms Monaghan said the link with Bangara has also encouraged many in the group to think about a career in dance.

"I've certainly got some high hopes for many of them as dancers with Bangara,” she said.