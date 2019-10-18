Jacaranda dancing trio's royal duty

Elle Cone, Lucy Sear and Mia McGrath, who will bring the royal garments onto stage for the Jacaranda Queen crowning.

Elle Cone, Lucy Sear and Mia McGrath, who will bring the royal garments onto stage for the Jacaranda Queen crowning. Adam Hourigan

WHILE there'll be many nervous people next Saturday waiting to see who takes Grafton's Jacaranda Queen title, for three young ladies, all eyes will be on them in a tradition that has lasted the ages.

For Mia McGrath, Elle Cone and Lucy Sear, they will formally bring the Jacaranda robe, sceptre and crown onto stage as part of Studio One Dance Academy's Homage to the Crown dance.

And the three girls come with impeccable Jacaranda heritage to accompany their important role.

For crown carrier Lucy, she was taking titles before she could remember, winning the Jacaranda baby contest at two years of ages.

She then was a robe carrier, before dancing onstage at the crowning at age five.

And twenty years after her mother Natalie was named Jacaranda Princess on the crowning stage, she will take charge of the festival's brand new queen's crown this year.

"I think it'll be great. The crown is such a focal point of the night, and I think it's great tradition to keep,” she said.

For robe carrier Mia McGrath, last year she got to see both sides of the crowning, as an entrant in the Junior Jacaranda Quest.

And while she has danced the traditional dance since she was young, it made for a busy night last year.

"I spoke on stage, then I had to run off, get changed and dance,” she said.

"Then once we finished, I got dressed back in my gown quickly for the announcement.”

Despite making dancing on stage look easy, Mia said she wasn't as confident public speaking, and the Junior competition helped her immensely to not just let her graceful feet do the talking.

Sceptre carrier has also progressed through the ranks of petal girl, cape girl, dancer and now keeper of the royal items, and she said she finds it a bit "weird” to be a focal point for not the crowd, but the young girls behind her on stage.

"I remember watching the 'big girls” and I used to think they were a lot older than me,” she said.

'"But I think it's cool to have them looking at me now. It's really gone full circle.”

The Westlawn and Hall & Prior Queen Crowning will commence at 6pm at Market Square on Saturday October 26.

Reserved seating is available for $10, and for tickets visit www.jacarandafestival.com/tickets.