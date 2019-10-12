Jacaranda Dirt Drags to celebrate 25 years of action

RIPPING ALONG: Daniel Bailey sprays the crowd during the last Jacaranda Dirt Drags at Gnudwoc Park.

RIPPING ALONG: Daniel Bailey sprays the crowd during the last Jacaranda Dirt Drags at Gnudwoc Park. Matthew Elkerton

MOTORSPORTS: Petrol heads and motoring enthusiasts will take to Gnudwoc Park in South Grafton this weekend for the 25th annual McLennan Earthmoving Jacaranda Dirt Drags.

Hosted by the South Grafton Ex-Services Motorcycle Club, the Dirt Drags first started about 30 years ago after prominent community member Tony Sullivan was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident.

"Members of the club and close friends of Tony decided the best way to remember him was to hold an event which involved his love for motorbikes,” race secretary Narelle Rankin said.

"The first few years of the event were a low key affair on private property but due to its success, we decided it should be shared with other motorcycle enthusiasts.

"This is when the idea of drag racing on dirt was conceived and the event came to Gnudwoc Park and became the Jacaranda Dirt Drags.”

The Dirt Drags started out using a very simple timing system comprising of a red and green light and timers used stopwatches to manually record the time.

This system was updated in 1999 to "Christmas Tree” lights and an electronic timing system accurate to one in 1/100 of a second.

As the timing technology improved, so did the bikes and determination of riders to not only win their class but to set new track records and Rankin has enjoyed seeing the craft of racers.

"From a humble start where riders would resurrect bikes from the back corner of the shed to take part in the event, to now having purpose built machines to set new records, it's brilliant,” she said.

A number of machines purpose-built for the event have been capable of reaching speeds of 160km/h as they try to beat Dean King's track record of 7.67 seconds on his 1100cc machine.

"As more and more riders hear about the event, the further they come to take part with riders travelling from as far north as Maryborough in Queensland, Sydney to the south and as far west as Broken Hill,” Rankin said.

Classes are open for Juniors including 50cc, 65cc, 85cc and 125cc two stroke and 250cc four stroke and junior quads.

There are numerous senior classes catering for different capacity machines, ladies class and quads with the unlimited (Sullo Shield) being the feature event.

Rankin encouraged anyone interested to come along.

"The canteen will be fully operational all day with hot food and cold drinks and there will be giveaways handed out throughout Sunday supplied by our local sponsor Flexihire,” Rankin said.

Event practice at 1pm today before the main event starts at 9am tomorrow. Entry is free today but Sunday admission prices are $10 for adults, $5 for children (kids under 12 years free with an adult) and $20 for a family concession, gates open at 7am.