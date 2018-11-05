Jacaranda earrings all the craze

ULIMATE ACCESSORY: Carly Mill, who is behind Gorgeous by Carly, with one pair of her Jacaranda earrings.

INSPIRED by the iconic Jacarandas in bloom, business Gorgeous By Carly run by Carly Mill, created her own line of unique earrings for the festive season.

Mill's love for jewellery making flourished when she worked in a bead shop up in Airlie Beach when travelling across Australia.

"I found something I love and it's grown and grown,” she said.

She has created Jacaranda earrings for three years but this year she created four different styles, including her first hand drawn design.

"This year I drew my own design, I wanted it to be completely unique, which it is,” she said.

Ms Mill sold around 50 pairs of Jacaranda earrings during the festival period and had to supply about four restocks to one of her stockists, Flowers By Bonnie.

She said it was quite a process to get to the finished product of the hand drawn earrings.

She drew the blossom about 10 times and this was then sent to a supplier and cut with a laser machine.

She chose a frosted acrylic with an etch to show the details of the blossom.

After feedback from customers, she decided to create studded Jacaranda earrings to add to her collection, for those who don't wear "dangling earrings”.

"Not everyone wants dangles and a few people want to get into the Jacaranda festivities but not that much,” she said.