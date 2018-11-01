Jacaranda Festival a time of magic for author

JACARANDA time is always the best time to visit Grafton, but it was an extra special visit for author Dannika Patterson who came with her new book Jacaranda Magic in tow.

During The Children's Morning, Ms Patterson read the book to the children of Grafton, bringing a little more Jacaranda joy to their lives.

"This is my first picture book, I've been a writer for a decade, I've lived in the UK and the US before coming back to Australia,” she said. "This is what I hope to spend the rest of my time doing.”

Jacaranda Magic encourages children to take off their shoes and climb a jacaranda tree. Ms Patterson came up with the idea after seeing the difference between how her children played and how she played as a child.

"(When I've been at readings) I've been asking 'Do you play like this, do you use your imagination?', the response is mixed,” she said.

"Specifically in city schools where there isn't much green space, they need extra fodder, you need to teach them how to do that again - to use their imagination and use something as simple as a stick, a leaf or a flower to (play).”

Despite nearly selling out of the first run, Ms Patterson will bring a few of her remaining copies to the markets for Jacaranda Thursday, but once the books are gone, that's it until the next run of books is released in a few weeks.