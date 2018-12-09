Jacaranda Festival always brings a smile

TEA FOR THREE: 2018 Jacaranda Queen Bronte Cameron and Matron of Honour Bernadette Bassett with the 1955 Jacaranda Queen, Stella Wilson (centre), at the Jacaranda Afternoon Tea.

MY CAREER as a dental therapist at Fresh Dental Care began in July, just over seven years ago, when I left the public sector and was welcomed into the Fresh Dental Care team.

Having worked in the public sector my entire career, the change to the private sector was quite different.

I love my job, it is very rewarding to build positive rapport with the children I treat, and it is a pleasure to be a part of the Fresh Dental Care team.

What is a dental therapist? Well, it's a member of the dental team that provides services to children and teenagers. These services include examinations, preventive treatments, X-rays, restorative treatment on deciduous (milk teeth) and permanent teeth, and extractions under local anaesthetic*.

ADDING COLOUR: Fresh Dental Care staff taking part in the 2018 Jacaranda Festival.

A dental therapist also provides oral health education to patients, to children in schools and pre-schools and to adults and sporting groups.

The Jacaranda Festival has always been a big part of my life. Growing up in Grafton, my mother ensured that we attended every possible event during Jacaranda. As an adult, I became further involved as a Jacaranda candidate and was lucky enough to be crowned Queen of the Jacarandas in 1983. And as a parent, I took my children to many Jacaranda events - my son was pageboy in 1996.

This year I decided to put my hand up for the role of Matron of Honour and was fortunate to be elected. This role involves being a positive representative for the Jacaranda Festival Committee, being a friend, confidante and mentor for the Jacaranda candidates and sharing Jacaranda week with the Queens party. It is an honour to be selected for this important role of Matron of Honour, and to join the group of women that have served the city of Grafton since 1946.

During my time as Jacaranda Queen in 1983, I consider my most prominent memory to be attending the Jacaranda greyhound race meeting. I had never been to the greyhound racing before and found the people there very helpful. It was a lot of fun.

I would also have to say the Jacaranda Party for a Princess was an outstanding memory for me.

This year, my two most memorable moments of the Jacaranda festival include attending the Grafton High School morning tea and the visit to Schaeffer House (Clarence River Historical Society). It was great to see the different displays, see my family history records, and the past Matrons of Honour folders that have been presented to the museum.

Many things have changed over the past 35 years with the Jacaranda Festival, and I believe the festival will continue to grow bigger and better.