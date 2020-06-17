Menu
2019 Jacaranda Queen Party: Jacaranda Princess Dana McKew, Jacaranda Queen Ashton Blackadder, Junior Jacaranda Queen Brigette Jamieson and Junior Jacaranda Princess Sahara Powell. Nominations are now open for the 2020 Jacaranda Queen Competition.
Eight reasons it's all systems go for linchpin event

Lesley Apps
17th Jun 2020 1:00 AM
WHILE many events on this year's calendar have been either cancelled or postponed, the 2020 Jacaranda Festival's planning continues unhindered including its linchpin event, the Queen and Junior Queen competition.

Despite the testing climate this year, eight candidates have put their hands up to vie for the royal titles and continue festival's 86-year-old tradition.

Festival manager Mark Blackadder said the Queen and Junior Queen crowning was the most historically symbolic element of the Jacaranda Festival and "the highest honour it can bestow on a young woman of the region".

"While our numbers have been affected by COVID-19 we are full steam ahead with this year's Queen competition," Mr Blackadder said.

Fundraising by the candidates is ramping up with four junior and four queen candidates beginning the journey that will reach its pinnacle on October 31 centrestage at Market Square during the queen crowning ceremony.

"The committee and I are really pleased with this level of commitment considering what's been happening this year and we encourage everyone in the region to support their favourite candidate," Mr Blackadder said.

Meet and learn more about your 2020 Jacaranda Festival candidates each day online and in the print editions is the coming days.

