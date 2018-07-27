JACARANDA FESTIVAL: Fun-filled purple kids disco

KIDS all around the Valley are invited to a fun-filled purple disco on Saturday, August 4.

Starting at 4pm the purple disco is for ages 9-12 and held at Vines Cafe and restaurant in the back function room.

For $10 entry you receive a popper and bag of chips, as well as music, glow sticks and there will prizes for the best dressed costume.

Jacaranda Queen candidate Bronte Cameron is hosting the disco fundraising for the Jacaranda Festival.

"Parents, come along and have dinner or a cup of tea while your kids boogie out on the dance floor!” she said.

For more information contact brontecatherine1@gmail.com