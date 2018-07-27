Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bronte Cameron, 19 from Grafton - Jacaranda candidate.
Bronte Cameron, 19 from Grafton - Jacaranda candidate. Adam Hourigan
News

JACARANDA FESTIVAL: Fun-filled purple kids disco

27th Jul 2018 3:00 PM

KIDS all around the Valley are invited to a fun-filled purple disco on Saturday, August 4.

Starting at 4pm the purple disco is for ages 9-12 and held at Vines Cafe and restaurant in the back function room.

For $10 entry you receive a popper and bag of chips, as well as music, glow sticks and there will prizes for the best dressed costume.

Jacaranda Queen candidate Bronte Cameron is hosting the disco fundraising for the Jacaranda Festival.

"Parents, come along and have dinner or a cup of tea while your kids boogie out on the dance floor!” she said.

For more information contact brontecatherine1@gmail.com

jacaranda festival
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Traffic still diverted due to Pacific Hwy crash

    UPDATE: Traffic still diverted due to Pacific Hwy crash

    Breaking THE northbound lane of the Pacific Highway has now been close for more than nine hours due to an early morning truck crash.

    Date for Ulmarra speed camera announced

    Date for Ulmarra speed camera announced

    Politics Camera install comes after June truck crash

    • 27th Jul 2018 3:11 PM
    GALLERY: Dramatic aftermath from Pacific Hwy truck crash

    premium_icon GALLERY: Dramatic aftermath from Pacific Hwy truck crash

    News EXCLUSIVE: Images of aftermath reveal dramatic crash

    Chip off old meat block takes well-earned rest

    premium_icon Chip off old meat block takes well-earned rest

    Business End of era for butcher Ross Jones

    Local Partners