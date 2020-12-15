Jacaranda Festival gets new roof to put over our head

Junior candidates Maddison Yager and Jessica Redman pose for a selfie at the 2019 Caringa Ball. The ball scheduled to kickstart the 2020 Grafton Jacaranda Festival on October 30 has been postponed.

Junior candidates Maddison Yager and Jessica Redman pose for a selfie at the 2019 Caringa Ball. The ball scheduled to kickstart the 2020 Grafton Jacaranda Festival on October 30 has been postponed.

THE Jacaranda Festival will have a new roof over its head next year as they push forward into a new year.

In 2019, the area at Market Square was put under a marquee to provide shade and weather protection, and thanks to a $20,000 grant from the NSW government, they’ll be able to purchase a bigger and better one.

The 900 sqm marquee will provide seating for 600 people at the ball which is scheduled to be held on October 29, 2021. A previous grant of $16,500 allowed the festival to purchase the 600 chairs and 100 tables for the set up.

The marquee, which will be a two-day job to put up and pull down for the period of the festival, will measure 30x30m and extend the full coverage of the park in the unshaded areas.

Festival manager Mark Blackadder said it was another part of making the festival sustainable into the future, as well as providing a better experience for people at the main stage.

“The investment in a marquee is so important for shade and weather protection for the community and visitors for events during the festival and the purchase also saves the festival approximately $25,000 in hire fees per year,” he said.

“It also makes it sustainable, we can have a hire services which the community can take advantage of an provide another income stream for the festival.”

It comes on top of numerous other grants for the festival, and Mr Blackadder said that despite the fact there was no event this year, the festival had never been in a stronger position.

“It’s a huge change - it’s been a phenomenal year,” he said.



The marquee grant was funded from the latest grant round of the NSW Government’s Community Building Partnership program.

The festival will fundraise the remaining $30,000 to pay for the new marquee.