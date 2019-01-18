Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Newly appointed Jacaranda Festival manager Mark Blackadder has returned to Grafton bringing a wealth of corporate experience with him.
Newly appointed Jacaranda Festival manager Mark Blackadder has returned to Grafton bringing a wealth of corporate experience with him. Tim Howard
News

Jacaranda Festival is in the blood of its new manager

Tim Howard
by
18th Jan 2019 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH names like Louis Vuitton, Moet, Hennessy and Tag Heuer on his CV, new Jacaranda Festival manager Mark Blackadder will bring vast corporate knowledge to the position.

But just as importantly, the Grafton born-and-bred local brings a love of the festival to his new role.

Mr Blackadder, the first male festival manager for 35 years, took up the job on Monday.

"Grafton is my hometown and I was born at Grafton Base Hospital on October 2, 1974, just in time for the blooming of the jacarandas,” he said.

"That had made it my favourite time of year for my past 44 years.

"Even though my employment had taken me interstate from the age of 18, I ensured to have leave each year to come back home to join my family and be part of this amazing festival.”

The Jacaranda Festival has touched his family over the years, with cousin Debbie Donohoe (nee Paine) crowned Jacaranda Princess in 1983 and aunt Kay Paine Matron of Honour in 2003.

The role is a change of pace for the optician, who spent most of his working life as a wholesale distributor of eyewear for Louis Vuitton, Moet, Hennessy and Tag Heuer.

In 2017 he brought his successful eyewear wholesale business, MyM Group, to Grafton so he could spend time with his mother, Jill, and nieces.

Mr Blackadder has big plans for the festival but wants to keep them under wraps until settles in the job.

Jacaranda Festival Committee president Jeff Smith said Mr Blackadder's appointment was a coup.

"He's a successful, self-made man who also has a background of knowing the festival really well,” he said.

"He's only two days into the job and already he's putting things in place.”

hennessy jacaranda festival jacaranda festival manager jacaranda festival president jeff smith louis vuitton moet tag heuer
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Man killed in morning crash

    Man killed in morning crash

    News A motorcyclist has died after a single vehicle crash near Woolgoolga this morning.

    OPINION: Please don't text me Clive

    premium_icon OPINION: Please don't text me Clive

    News Anyone else annoyed with Palmer's messages?

    • 18th Jan 2019 11:52 AM
    Clarence's beautiful bubs' 2018

    premium_icon Clarence's beautiful bubs' 2018

    News More than 100 beautiful baby's in our compilation.

    BEHIND THE SPORT DESK: Defusing the Tomic bomb

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORT DESK: Defusing the Tomic bomb

    Tennis and Racquet Sports DID 'Tomic the Tank Engine' have a point in his serve at Hewitt?