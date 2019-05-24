Jacaranda Festival launch sees shackles break free

CHEERS: Market Square is a hub for Jacaranda Festival celebrations. The park's liquor restrictions will be lifted during the festival in order to host special events.

CHEERS: Market Square is a hub for Jacaranda Festival celebrations. The park's liquor restrictions will be lifted during the festival in order to host special events. Adam Hourigan

A PROMOTIONAL event for the new-look Jacaranda Festival has prompted an application to temporarily relax the alcohol free status of a central Grafton park.

The Clarence Valley Council received an application for the street event on June 16 in Market Square, which will include the sale of craft beers.

The council's corporate governance and works committee recommended council approve relaxing the alcohol prohibition for the duration of the event.

The report noted Meet, Greet and Eat would launch the 2019 Jacaranda Festival more than four months prior to the festival. The application to the council said it was aimed to "activate Market Square" as a family destination.

Festival commitee manager Mark Blackadder said the event would introduce the public to the new scale and tempo of the festival.

"It's tweaking the tradition and adding the new," Mr Blackadder said.

"It's the first event of the Jacaranda Festival to introduce the junior and senior candidates to the public.

"It used to be done as an afternoon tea in one of the cafes in Grafton, but in keeping with the new approach to the festival we're making it a public event, with entertainment, food trucks and craft beer."

Mr Blackadder said the committee was working with an Armidale craft brewer to develop a special Jacaranda-themed brew for the festival.

"We don't want to say too much about it now, but there's going to be a special release when we come up with something," he said.

Mr Blackadder said the event would give Grafton residents a taste of the new-look Jacaranda Festival in the works for 2019.

"We have 25,000 visitors coming to Grafton for the festival so we need to put on a show for them," he said.

He said there would be other pre-festival events in the interim, all targeted at promoting a bigger, vibrant approach the Jacaranda.

"There's going to be a lot of new things happening for the festival this year," Mr Blackadder said. "We want to get Grafton used to some of the ideas prior to the festival."