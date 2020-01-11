Jacaranda Festival nominations open for queen candidates

2019 Jacaranda Queen Party: Jacaranda Princess Dana McKew, Jacaranda Queen Ashton Blackadder, Junior Jacaranda Queen Brigette Jamieson and Junior Jacaranda Princess Sahara Powell. Nominations are now open for the 2020 Jacaranda Queen Competition.

2019 Jacaranda Queen Party: Jacaranda Princess Dana McKew, Jacaranda Queen Ashton Blackadder, Junior Jacaranda Queen Brigette Jamieson and Junior Jacaranda Princess Sahara Powell. Nominations are now open for the 2020 Jacaranda Queen Competition.

IT’S commonly-known that the earlier you starting planning an event, the better the result, and Jacaranda Festival management are wasting no time in getting back into purple mode with nominations already open for 2020 queen candidates.

After the runaway success of the 2019 festival, they are calling for aspiring Jacaranda and Junior Jacaranda Queens to think about nominating for the 2020 season now.

Festival manager Mark Blackadder said the early call out ensured candidates would have plenty of time to prepare.

“Expression of Interest forms for Queens and Junior Queens as well as Matron of Honour are available now on our website,” Mr Blackadder said, “but I would encourage anyone interested in nominating to attend our information evening to find out more.”

The festival committee will be hosting the informal gathering on Tuesday, February 11 at Roches Hotel from 6pm.

Interested candidates, their families and friends as well as potential sponsors are all invited to come along to find out more ahead of the nomination cut-off date of Feburary 28.

“It will give everyone an opportunity to ask questions, and to see what’s involved before signing up.”

Jacaranda Queens are ambassadors of the Grafton Jacaranda Festival, with candidates learning new leadership and public speaking skills and meeting various Grafton community organisations and businesses, schools, and nursing homes while raising money for a worthwhile cause.

The 2019 festival saw seven Queen and 14 Junior Queen candidates nominate, with Ashton Blackadder awarded Jacaranda Queen, Brigette Jamieson awarded Junior Jacaranda Queen. Matron of Honour was Suzanne Campbell.

For nomination forms visit www.jacarandafestival.com. The 2020 festival will run from Friday, October 30 to Sunday, November 8.