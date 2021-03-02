Jacaranda Festival program highlights an exciting year

Junior candidates Maddison Yager and Jessica Redman pose for a selfie at the 2019 Caringa Ball. The ball will be the first event held for this year’s 2021 at Market Square, a hub for celebrations this year.

This year’s Jacaranda Festival is looking bright, and with the release of their preliminary program, already there is excitement building as the festival restarts after its COVID-enforced lay-off.

The festival will begin with an actual highlight, as the Jacarandas of See Park will be illuminated from Thursday October 24 to Sunday November 14 from 7.30pm.

Festival manager Mark Blackadder said the display will be something new for the locals, as well as a focal point for tourists in the area.

“We’re meeting with (Clarence Valley) Council and the producers shortly,” he said. “But we’re really keen to see what it looks like.”

Market Square is a hub for Jacaranda Festival celebrations.

The program also reintroduces the South Grafton Carnival Capers on Wednesday November 3, just before Jacaranda Thursday, and Mr Blackadder said already some sponsors had come on board to support the long-missed event.

“Alison Waites has already put in a sponsorship, she’s opened a new real estate business in South Grafton, and she’ll be encouraging other businesses to come on board and help co-ordinate that event.”

River Dreaming Festival 2019

Many of the festival favourites will be back, including the Caringa Ball, which was launched under a marquee at Market Square, and with a new 900sq m marquee this year, Market Square will become a focal point of the festival.

This includes the traditional Venetian Carnival, which will move to Market Square this year as well as the Party in the Park on Saturday.

Mr Blackadder said they had plans to announce two national acts that would play a concert on Sunday October 31, one of the few times the area had hosted artists of that calibre.

“We’ve also got the Women Like Us comedy night at the Saraton Theatre on Jacaranda Thursday, and we’re looking for another national artist on the final Sunday of the festival.”

While 2020 will be the first year the entire Jacaranda Festival has been cancelled in its 85-year history, it ran without a Jacaranda Float Procession at least once during World War II.

And while COVID put paid to the festival last year, Mr Blackadder said that with the easing of COVID restrictions, they hoped to put the spectacular street parade on.

“We’re planning as if the restrictions will be lifted so we can do the parade, but we’ll wait and see,” he said.

Mr Blackadder said the festival had seven senior queen candidates and nine juniors, and the start of fundraising would be a high tea to be held on March 21 to celebrate matron of honour Enid McKew.

An event in Market Square would also be held to introduce the new and existing queen candidates.

The preliminary program can be downloaded from the Jacaranda Festival website.

