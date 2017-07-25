Jacaranda Festival spreads its seeds

IF YOU'RE flying into Brisbane or Sydney, you may see the familiar sights of home - just not where you might expect.

An advertising campaign for the jacaranda season can be found above the hand dryers in Sydney and Brisbane airports.

According to Clarence Valley Council economic development coordinator Elizabeth Fairweather, it's been a big hit.

"Council has been surprised and impressed by the number of locals who have seen them and given us really positive feedback,” she said.

"We all love the Jacaranda Festival but the idea is to promote the jacaranda season and extend the period that people come to visit our beautiful jacarandas.

"Plus we want them to stay for longer and visit all of the Clarence while they're here.

"Research tells us people start planning their holidays 20 weeks out, so the promotion for Jacaranda has started.”

Ms Fairweather said most locals would not see the promotion as it was being done out of the area.

"They may see the big billboard up at Tugun or the one at Glen Innes and they definitely should see the new billboards around Grafton,” she said.

"There's also adverts during Channel 10's top-ranking show MasterChef but that's strictly for those viewing in south-east Queensland. The social media promotion will also only be seen by our potential visitors and not locals.”

One Clarence Valley resident who had seen the convenience advertising was former Tourism Advisory Committee member Rick Murray, who shared his thoughts on Facebook.

"The humorous ads in the toilets at Sydney airport are pretty clever,” he said.

"They (billboards) are absolutely brilliant! Full marks to whoever has come up with those themes. So exactly on target!!”

Ms Fairweather said during last year's jacaranda season the council's tourism team conducted a lot of research with visitors.

"They found out where the visitors were coming from and who they were,” she said.

"Consequently, the campaign is designed to best reach this market.”