Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TV EXPOSURE: Better Homes and Gardens presenter Jason Hodges planted jacaranda trees in South Grafton with the Jacaranda royal party and Clarence Valley Council yesterday.
TV EXPOSURE: Better Homes and Gardens presenter Jason Hodges planted jacaranda trees in South Grafton with the Jacaranda royal party and Clarence Valley Council yesterday. Erin Brady/CVC
News

Jacaranda Festival to be beamed around Australia

Jarrard Potter
by
2nd Nov 2018 4:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE crew from popular Australian television show Better Homes and Gardens made a surprise appearance in Grafton for the Jacaranda Festival yesterday.

Landscaper Jason Hodges took part in a ceremonial planting on Vere St

With a little help from the Jacaranda Festival royal party, Hodges planted three jacaranda trees.

Queen Bronte Cameron was interviewed on camera as she mulched and watered the garden.

Better Homes and Gardens presenter Jason Hodges planted three jacaranda trees in Vere St South Grafton with the Jacaranda royal party and Clarence Valley Council open spaces coordinator David Sutton on Friday, 2nd November, 2018.
Better Homes and Gardens presenter Jason Hodges planted three jacaranda trees in Vere St South Grafton with the Jacaranda royal party and Clarence Valley Council open spaces coordinator David Sutton on Friday, 2nd November, 2018. Erin Brady/CVC

Clarence Valley Council graphic and digital media officer Erin Brady said Hodges also planted a jacaranda tree with CVC open spaces co-ordinator, David Sutton.

Better Homes and Gardens presenter Jason Hodges planted three jacaranda trees in Vere St South Grafton with the Jacaranda royal party and Clarence Valley Council open spaces coordinator David Sutton on Friday, 2nd November, 2018.
Better Homes and Gardens presenter Jason Hodges planted three jacaranda trees in Vere St South Grafton with the Jacaranda royal party and Clarence Valley Council open spaces coordinator David Sutton on Friday, 2nd November, 2018. Erin Brady/CVC

"Jason said he couldn't wait to come back in 45 years, when his trees were big and beautiful and in full bloom,” Ms Brady said.

"The team also filmed at Schaeffer House, Market Square for Jacaranda Thursday and all over town, capturing the jacaranda trees in full bloom.”

The two part series on Grafton's Jacaranda season will air in 2019.

Better Homes and Gardens presenter Jason Hodges planted three jacaranda trees in Vere St South Grafton with the Jacaranda royal party and Clarence Valley Council open spaces coordinator David Sutton on Friday, 2nd November, 2018.
Better Homes and Gardens presenter Jason Hodges planted three jacaranda trees in Vere St South Grafton with the Jacaranda royal party and Clarence Valley Council open spaces coordinator David Sutton on Friday, 2nd November, 2018. Erin Brady/CVC
better homes and gardens jacaranda festival jacaranda festival 2018
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    LOOK: Low-flying plane a force over our coast

    LOOK: Low-flying plane a force over our coast

    Offbeat Check out the photos of the big plane spotted over our coastal skies

    • 2nd Nov 2018 4:17 PM
    Open gardens impress the public

    premium_icon Open gardens impress the public

    News Time and effort taken to put on displays

    • 2nd Nov 2018 4:50 PM
    WHAT'S ON: 12 things to do

    WHAT'S ON: 12 things to do

    Whats On What's on in the Valley you say? Here's what's on

    Martin's future laid out on and off field

    premium_icon Martin's future laid out on and off field

    Rugby League GHOSTS junior signs rookie contract with Titans NRL side.

    • 2nd Nov 2018 5:30 PM

    Local Partners