Jacaranda Festival to be beamed around Australia

TV EXPOSURE: Better Homes and Gardens presenter Jason Hodges planted jacaranda trees in South Grafton with the Jacaranda royal party and Clarence Valley Council yesterday.

TV EXPOSURE: Better Homes and Gardens presenter Jason Hodges planted jacaranda trees in South Grafton with the Jacaranda royal party and Clarence Valley Council yesterday. Erin Brady/CVC

THE crew from popular Australian television show Better Homes and Gardens made a surprise appearance in Grafton for the Jacaranda Festival yesterday.

Landscaper Jason Hodges took part in a ceremonial planting on Vere St

With a little help from the Jacaranda Festival royal party, Hodges planted three jacaranda trees.

Queen Bronte Cameron was interviewed on camera as she mulched and watered the garden.

Better Homes and Gardens presenter Jason Hodges planted three jacaranda trees in Vere St South Grafton with the Jacaranda royal party and Clarence Valley Council open spaces coordinator David Sutton on Friday, 2nd November, 2018. Erin Brady/CVC

Clarence Valley Council graphic and digital media officer Erin Brady said Hodges also planted a jacaranda tree with CVC open spaces co-ordinator, David Sutton.

Better Homes and Gardens presenter Jason Hodges planted three jacaranda trees in Vere St South Grafton with the Jacaranda royal party and Clarence Valley Council open spaces coordinator David Sutton on Friday, 2nd November, 2018. Erin Brady/CVC

"Jason said he couldn't wait to come back in 45 years, when his trees were big and beautiful and in full bloom,” Ms Brady said.

"The team also filmed at Schaeffer House, Market Square for Jacaranda Thursday and all over town, capturing the jacaranda trees in full bloom.”

The two part series on Grafton's Jacaranda season will air in 2019.