Jacaranda Festival: What's on

EVENT PROGRAM
TODAY
Inner Wheel Luncheon: 11.30am to 3pm at Grafton District Golf Club, $35
49th Jacaranda Art Exhibition: Tues noon-5pm, Wed-Sat 9am-5pm at 'The Barn' Grafton Showground, $3
Telstra Morse Codes: Tues 9am-4pm at Grafton Shopping World outside the Telstra Store
WEDNESDAY
Salvation Army Jacaranda Rally: 9.30am-11.30am, The Salvation Army, $10
Jacaranda Flower Festival: Wed-Sat 9am-4pm, Christ Church Cathedral, adults $5, concession $3, under 15 free
Grafton U3A Men's Shed Open Day: 9am-2pm, Old Brewery, free
THURSDAY
Free Breakfast: From 6am at Market Square
Jacaranda Thursday Stage: 9.30am-1pm at Market Square, free
Daily Examiner Jacaranda Business Competitions: 1pm-4pm at Market Square, free
River Hoops: Thurs 10am-12pm, Sat 10am-4pm at Memorial Park
FRIDAY
Riverlight Festival: 5.30pm-9pm at Memorial Park, gold coin
SATURDAY
Float Parade: From 5pm, Prince St, free
River Feast Festival: 3pm-9pm Memorial Park, gold coin
SUNDAY
Jacaranda River Fun Run: From 7am, Memorial Park
