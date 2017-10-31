Whats On

Jacaranda Festival: What's on

Lots to do this week at the Jacaranda Festival.
Lots to do this week at the Jacaranda Festival. Jenna Thompson

EVENT PROGRAM

 

 

 

TODAY

Inner Wheel Luncheon: 11.30am to 3pm at Grafton District Golf Club, $35  

49th Jacaranda Art Exhibition: Tues noon-5pm, Wed-Sat 9am-5pm at 'The Barn' Grafton Showground, $3  

Telstra Morse Codes: Tues 9am-4pm at Grafton Shopping World outside the Telstra Store    

 

WEDNESDAY

Salvation Army Jacaranda Rally: 9.30am-11.30am, The Salvation Army, $10  

Jacaranda Flower Festival: Wed-Sat 9am-4pm, Christ Church Cathedral, adults $5, concession $3, under 15 free  

Grafton U3A Men's Shed Open Day: 9am-2pm, Old Brewery, free  

 

THURSDAY

Free Breakfast: From 6am at Market Square  

Jacaranda Thursday Stage: 9.30am-1pm at Market Square, free  

Daily Examiner Jacaranda Business Competitions: 1pm-4pm at Market Square, free  

River Hoops: Thurs 10am-12pm, Sat 10am-4pm at Memorial Park  

 

FRIDAY

Riverlight Festival: 5.30pm-9pm at Memorial Park, gold coin  

 

SATURDAY

Float Parade: From 5pm, Prince St, free  

River Feast Festival: 3pm-9pm Memorial Park, gold coin  

 

SUNDAY

Jacaranda River Fun Run: From 7am, Memorial Park    

 

For more information, visit the Jacaranda Festival website.

 

HIGHLIGHTS: More than 180 photos from the 2017 Jacaranda Crowning 

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  clarence events jacaranda festival jacaranda festival 2017

Grafton Daily Examiner
Water supply losses more widespread than first thought

Water supply losses more widespread than first thought

More residents than expected reported complete loss of water supply when a water main supplying Yamba was damaged by work on the Pacific Highway upgrade.

Aldi gets ridiculous: Stand-up paddle boards selling cheap

A stand up paddle boarder. Not the version Aldi are selling.

Ultra cheap coming in time for summer

Bill ends aged care era

Dougherty Villa facility manager Charmaine Want presents Bill Dougherty with a collection of well wishes from residents and staff.

48-year run on Clarence Village board comes to end

Where to Trick or Treat in the Clarence Valley

Trick or treaters will take over the Clarence Valley this evening

Grab our list of trick or treat locations around the Clarence Valley

Local Partners