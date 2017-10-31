Jacaranda Festival: What's on

Lots to do this week at the Jacaranda Festival.

EVENT PROGRAM

TODAY

Inner Wheel Luncheon: 11.30am to 3pm at Grafton District Golf Club, $35

49th Jacaranda Art Exhibition: Tues noon-5pm, Wed-Sat 9am-5pm at 'The Barn' Grafton Showground, $3

Telstra Morse Codes: Tues 9am-4pm at Grafton Shopping World outside the Telstra Store

WEDNESDAY

Salvation Army Jacaranda Rally: 9.30am-11.30am, The Salvation Army, $10

Jacaranda Flower Festival: Wed-Sat 9am-4pm, Christ Church Cathedral, adults $5, concession $3, under 15 free

Grafton U3A Men's Shed Open Day: 9am-2pm, Old Brewery, free

THURSDAY

Free Breakfast: From 6am at Market Square

Jacaranda Thursday Stage: 9.30am-1pm at Market Square, free

Daily Examiner Jacaranda Business Competitions: 1pm-4pm at Market Square, free

River Hoops: Thurs 10am-12pm, Sat 10am-4pm at Memorial Park

FRIDAY

Riverlight Festival: 5.30pm-9pm at Memorial Park, gold coin

SATURDAY

Float Parade: From 5pm, Prince St, free

River Feast Festival: 3pm-9pm Memorial Park, gold coin

SUNDAY

Jacaranda River Fun Run: From 7am, Memorial Park

For more information, visit the Jacaranda Festival website.

