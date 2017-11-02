Jacaranda fun spoiled by vandals

SAD: Three jacaranda trees planted by the Jacaranda Party were vandalised Tuesday night.

ON ONE of the biggest days of the Jacaranda Festival, the Jacaranda Party were brought to tears over the news that three of their newly planted jacaranda trees were destroyed by vandals just hours after being planted.

On Tuesday, the Jacaranda Party planted 11 new trees along Prince St, but by Wednesday three were snapped in half.

DAMAGED: One of the newly planted jacaranda trees that were vandalised. Clarence Valley Council

Jacaranda Festival co-ordinator Donna Hunt said she felt terrible that someone would want to damage the trees.

"I felt terrible when I told the party this morning, it made them really upset," she said.

"It's special to be able to plant your own jacaranda tree and to have that taken away was really upsetting."

A Clarence Valley Council spokesman said they were as frustrated as everyone in the community that anyone would want to vandalise the newly planted trees.

PROTECTED: Clarence Valley Council outdoor staff have erected protective fencing around the newly planted jacaranda trees. Clarence Valley Council

Ms Hunt said she was pleased that council had replanted the damaged trees and erected fencing around the trees to help protect them.

"We are really happy council got straight onto it and fixed them as best they can but it's sad they're out of pocket," she said.

"It was a big outlay for council to buy those new trees and for them to get destroyed is really sad. They've been replanted but it's just sad it happened."

