THE much-loved Jacaranda ice cream is back, with a passion, for the Jacaranda Festival.

The purple treat, the same colour as the blossom of the Jacaranda trees, will spice up all your social media platforms and please your taste buds.

I-Scream will begin selling this boysenberry-flavoured treat at at the Jacaranda Ball on October 13.

The Jacaranda ice cream appeared more than 50 years ago. It was made by Peters ice cream and featured vanilla with a purple streak.

I Scream owner Jeff Smith said the store started creating the Jacaranda ice cream eight years ago.

"I made six tubs on a little domestic machine and since then it just keeps doubling in popularity," Mr Smith said.

He said the demand for the ice cream has increased so much the store had 350 tubs ready to sell this year.

Legend has it the colour of the famous ice cream was from pressed blossoms, but Mr Smith said this was not the case.

This year I SCream has created a sign in Mandarin to cater for the increase in visitors from China, Taiwan and Korea.

"Apparently there is no Chinese word for Jacarandas so the sign translates to 'Blue dragon fly ice-cream sold here'," Mr Smith said.