Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Jacaranda ice cream here
News

VIDEO: Jacaranda I-Scream back with a bang

ebony stansfield
by
1st Oct 2018 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE much-loved Jacaranda ice cream is back, with a passion, for the Jacaranda Festival.

The purple treat, the same colour as the blossom of the Jacaranda trees, will spice up all your social media platforms and please your taste buds.

I-Scream will begin selling this boysenberry-flavoured treat at at the Jacaranda Ball on October 13.

The Jacaranda ice cream appeared more than 50 years ago. It was made by Peters ice cream and featured vanilla with a purple streak.

I Scream owner Jeff Smith said the store started creating the Jacaranda ice cream eight years ago.

"I made six tubs on a little domestic machine and since then it just keeps doubling in popularity," Mr Smith said.

He said the demand for the ice cream has increased so much the store had 350 tubs ready to sell this year.

Legend has it the colour of the famous ice cream was from pressed blossoms, but Mr Smith said this was not the case.

This year I SCream has created a sign in Mandarin to cater for the increase in visitors from China, Taiwan and Korea.

"Apparently there is no Chinese word for Jacarandas so the sign translates to 'Blue dragon fly ice-cream sold here'," Mr Smith said.

business ice cream i scream jacaranda jacaranda festival
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Beresford sets Chargers' goals

    Beresford sets Chargers' goals

    Sport THE CQU Norths Chargers have confirmed one familiar face for next season - Charlie Beresford will return as the club's A-grade coach.

    Clubs rake in the pokie profits

    premium_icon Clubs rake in the pokie profits

    News An indication of how much communities are losing to gaming machines.

    Northern NSW Seniors are lost, lonely says survey

    premium_icon Northern NSW Seniors are lost, lonely says survey

    News Seniors struggle for independence and support needed to stay at home

    Alex pulls above his weight at Goanna

    premium_icon Alex pulls above his weight at Goanna

    News Heavyweight title for Clarence Valley local

    • 1st Oct 2018 3:57 PM

    Local Partners