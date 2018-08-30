Jacaranda juniors prepare for crowning

THE Jacaranda Festival has made a few changes to the crowning parade entries, giving more time for parents to ensure their children are ready for the Jacaranda Queen Crowning.

Festival co-ordinator Leah Wallace said the old process for deciding on the Jacaranda Flower Girl and Page Boy (ages 5-7), and Party Princess and Prince (ages 9-11) was a concern for some parents due to the short turn around from the Children's Morning to the crowning later that night.

"The Jacaranda Festival Committee has listened to the feedback from parents last year and have changed the process,” she said.

"There will be much more time to prepare for the crowning ceremony and understand their roles. We understand it's important for the children to be comfortable in their role.”

The four positions will be decided by a raffle that you can nominate for Flower Girl, Page boy, Party Princess and Prince from September 4 at the Jacaranda office on Prince St and will be drawn at the Jacaranda Ball on October 13.

This new change gives children the chance to take part in a Jacaranda Queen Crowning practice and obtain the right outfit for their role. The Jacaranda Queen Crowning ceremony will be on October 27 following the Children's Morning.

Jacaranda Festival major events

OCTOBER 27: Jacaranda Children's Morning

OCTOBER 27: Jacaranda Queen Crowning Ceremony

OCTOBER 29: Jacaranda Afternoon Tea

NOVEMBER 1: Jacaranda Thursday Street Celebration

NOVEMBER 2: Jacaranda River Light

NOVEMBER 4: Jacaranda Float Parade & River Feast

NOVEMBER 4: Jacaranda River Run